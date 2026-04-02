Ramayana Teaser FIRST Review: Taran Adarsh Shares FIRST Commentary Here's What He Said

Ramayana Teaser FIRST Review: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana teaser is already creating a massive buzz online even before its official release. People who saw 2-minute 38-second clip are calling it a 'divine experience'

The first teaser for Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' is set for a Hanuman Jayanti (April 2) release, but it's already the talk of the town. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra held a special screening in Los Angeles, and the film got an amazing response.

People who watched the 2-minute 38-second 'Ramayana' teaser are saying it gave them total goosebumps. Its fantastic visuals, massive scale, and powerful background score are already screaming 'blockbuster'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh caught the 'Ramayana' teaser at the special screening and immediately posted his first review on X. He wrote, "#JaiShriRam... Just watched the new glimpse 'Ram' from the most-awaited film Ramayana and I am mesmerised. It is breathtaking, and most importantly, it fully lives up to the high expectations.”

Adarsh added, "In the 'Ramayana' teaser, Ranbir Kapoor looks fantastic as Lord Ram. You can clearly see the dignity, divinity, and power in him. The excellent visuals, superb VFX, and a killer background score by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman make it truly grand."

#JaiShriRam... Just watched the new glimpse – #Rama – from the most-awaited epic #Ramayana, and I am mesmerised is breathtaking, no doubt, but more importantly, the glimpse lives up to the massive, gigantic expectations.#RanbirKapoor, who portrays Lord Rama, looks... twitter/rzDnxE4EQH

- taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2026

South Indian film critic Ramesh Bala also watched the 'Ramayana' teaser and shared his review on X. He wrote, "Just watched Namit Malhotra's 'Ramayana' new glimpse 'Ram'... WOW. This isn't just a glimpse, it's a DIVINE EXPERIENCE on screen. The aura, scale, and emotion in every frame is EPIC. 'Ram' arrives with power, grace, and goosebumps like never before. Indian cinema is about to witness something huge.”

Just watched #RamayanaByNamitMalhotra Next Glimpse 'RAMA'... and WOW This isn't just a glimpse, it's a DIVINE EXPERIENCE on screen ✨The aura, the scale, the emotion - everything screams EPIC in every frame 'RAMA' arrives with power, grace & goosebumps like never before...

- Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 1, 2026

Nitesh Tiwari is directing 'Ramayana'. The film's star cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Yash will play Ravan, Arun Govil will be Dashrath, Lara Dutta is Kaikeyi, and Sheeba Chaddha is Manthara. The film is being made in two parts. Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026, and Part 2 will hit theatres on Diwali 2027.

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