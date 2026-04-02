Traditional Event Marks Its 65Th Anniversary

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The traditional Procession of the Promises thus made its way through this Cartaginian community.

Starting at 1:00 p.m., the image of Jesus of Nazareth, known as the Lord of Promises, began receiving the ribbons.

The metal structure protecting the image could barely contain them. Minutes before the preceding Mass, some devotees tied their ribbons directly onto the image's robe.

From Spain to Cot and from there to the rest of the country

This year's“Procession of the Ribbons” is marked by two historic milestones.

Cot is celebrating 465 years of Catholic presence, and this year marks the 65th edition of the procession.

During the Mass before leaving the church, these events were commemorated, and tribute was paid to Father Dagoberto Méndez.

He brought the tradition to the country from Spain, and six and a half decades later, the event is now held in various locations across Costa Rica.

Hours in the Mist

A packed church, narrow doors, and thousands of worshippers determined not to lose their ribbons make the start of the procession quite a challenge.

Members of the Brotherhood of Jesús Nazareno de Cot carry the statue out of the church; this process took several minutes.

From there, the procession began through the streets of Cot, a journey that will take several hours this Wednesday night, before the ribbons are cut and each devotee takes one home with their intentions.

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