Unsettled Weather Brings Showers, Fog And Dust

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- Unsettled weather conditions are prevailing on Thursday, bringing intermittent rainfall and warnings of reduced visibility, particularly during the early morning hours, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Partly cloudy skies are dominating much of the Kingdom, with showers falling at intervals across several regions, especially in western areas where thunderstorms may develop at times. Rainfall is expected to gradually ease later in the evening, while southwesterly winds will range from moderate to active, raising dust in parts of the Badia.The Meteorological Department warned of reduced horizontal visibility due to fog formation over high mountain areas, as well as parts of the plains and Badia during the early morning. It also cautioned against slippery road conditions in areas experiencing rainfall.A slight decline in temperatures is forecast for Friday, with relatively cool and partly cloudy conditions expected across most regions, while low-lying areas remain comparatively warmer. There remains a chance of light morning showers in limited parts of the southwestern regions, before cloud cover decreases toward midday. Winds will shift northwesterly, blowing at moderate speeds and becoming active at times.Weather conditions are expected to stabilize on Saturday, with generally sunny skies and relatively cool temperatures across most areas, while warmer conditions persist in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain northwesterly and moderate.A further slight drop in temperatures is anticipated on Sunday, with relatively cool conditions prevailing across most regions and milder weather continuing in low-lying areas. Some low clouds are expected, while northwesterly winds remain moderate and occasionally active.Temperature ranges recorded on Thursday reflect regional variation, with East Amman forecast between 17 C and 11 C, and West Amman between 15 C and 9 C. Northern highlands will see 15 C to 9 C, while the Sharah highlands range between 16 C and 8 C.In the Badia, temperatures are expected between 20 C and 12 C, and in the plains between 18 C and 11 C. The northern Jordan Valley is forecast at 26 C to 16 C, rising to 28 C to 19 C in the southern valley. The Dead Sea will record 28 C to 18 C, while Aqaba reaches 30 C to 18 C.