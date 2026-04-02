Colorado Artist Anubis Lane Releases Provocative New Music Video 'Red Light' Filmed At Historic Bent County Courthouse

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rising Colorado artist Kalista Anubis has released her latest single and official music video,“Red Light Worship,” a bold, dark, and seductive R&B track that pushes boundaries with its dominant themes and striking visuals.

The music video was filmed across multiple historic locations in Las Animas, Colorado. Key scenes were shot on the exterior second-story stairs of the iconic red-brick Bent County Courthouse, while additional footage was captured inside and around The Fellowship - a 14,221 sq ft commercial building built in 1925 at 502 Locust Ave. The property, purchased by Anubis Lane Productions, is being developed as a community space that will offer educational events for mental growth and a future gym for physical wellness, benefiting the residents of Las Animas and surrounding areas.

“Filming at the Bent County Courthouse and The Fellowship was incredibly special,” said Kalista Anubis.“The courthouse gave us that commanding, historic presence we needed, while The Fellowship represents the future we're building for our community. Huge thanks to Bent County for allowing us to shoot there and to everyone who supported this project.”

Kalista Anubis is a multi-talented artist, inventor, author, and construction professional. Alongside her husband Adam, she created Cookie Chips, a healthy cookie alternative that is the only one on the market with zero preservatives or chemicals, made using a patented vacuum chamber technique. She is also an accomplished author and hands-on construction pro who loves building and creating with her hands.

The track“Red Light Worship” features hypnotic production and powerful lyrics about surrender, desire, and power dynamics. Kalista Anubis appears as the main artist on screen, with guest stars Daniel Lane and Adam Anubis featured as the helicopter pilots in the dramatic aerial scenes.

“Red Light Worship” is now available on YouTube and all major streaming platforms.

Watch the official music video here:

@AnubisLane

About Anubis Lane Productions

Anubis Lane Productions is led by three principal partners - Kalista Anubis, Adam Anubis, and Daniel Lane, whose family name is incorporated into the company name. The company is actively seeking new and emerging talent to present bold creative visions to global audiences. It is currently advancing the production of two feature films that are in the casting phase, with the first expected to be released within the next two years.

For media inquiries or interviews:

Anubis Lane Productions

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Phone: 719 980-5354

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