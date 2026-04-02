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Attorney And Transformational Coach Kara Vaval Debuts On Amazon Bestseller List Within 24 Hours Of Launch
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Kara Vaval, Esq., a Florida-based attorney, keynote speaker, and transformational coach known as The Laptop Lifestyle Lawyer®, announces that her second book, From Clearance to Priceless: A Main KaracterTM Guide to Getting off the Clearance Rack and Reclaiming Your Worth, has debuted as an Amazon bestseller within its first 24 hours of release. Published by Soulful Books and featuring a foreword by world-renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols, CEO of Motivating the Masses, the book's immediate rise signals a powerful resonance with women ready to reclaim their worth.
From Clearance to Priceless is part memoir, part manifesto, and part practical roadmap for women who are ready to stop settling, stop shrinking, and stop living as if they are marked down. Drawing on her own journey through grief, divorce, heartbreak, and financial scarcity - and her ultimate rise to abundance - Vaval delivers a guide that is equal parts raw vulnerability and actionable wisdom.
Structured around Vaval's signature Main KaracterTM framework, the book's eleven chapters address the origins of low self-worth, the power of "necessary goodbyes," healing through the subconscious mind, forgiveness, faith, and the freedom that comes from dreaming without limits. Each chapter pairs Vaval's personal story with tools designed to move readers from self-doubt to self-sovereignty.
The book carries the added weight of Lisa Nichols' personal endorsement. In her foreword, Nichols reflects on witnessing Vaval's courage and inner work firsthand, describing the book as the fruit of a genuine transformation.
"I wrote this book because it is the book I wish someone had placed in my hands in my late teens or early twenties. Whether you are healing from heartbreak, rediscovering your confidence, or learning to dream again, this book will remind you that you were never discounted - you were always in the process of becoming." - Kara Vaval, Esq.
Vaval is the President of Vaval Law, a personal injury firm, and the CEO of The InPowerment Institute, LLC, through which she coaches high-achieving women to step fully into the lead role of their lives. Her debut book, 28,000 Days...Make Yours Count, inspired women to live with urgency and intention.
For more information, speaking inquiries, or bulk orders, visit . Media requests can be directed to publicist Jasmine Bloemhof at....
ABOUT KARA VAVAL Kara Vaval, Esq. is a Florida-based attorney, keynote speaker, and transformational coach known as The Laptop Lifestyle Lawyer®. She is President of Vaval Law and CEO of The InPowerment Institute, LLC, where she empowers high-achieving women through her signature Main KaracterTM framework. A two-time author and sought-after media voice on women's empowerment, resilience, and success on one's own terms, Kara brings professional expertise and lived experience to every platform she graces. Learn more at .
ABOUT FROM CLEARANCE TO PRICELESS From Clearance to Priceless: A Main KaracterTM Guide to Getting off the Clearance Rack and Reclaiming Your Worth is available April 2, 2026. Published by Soulful Books, with a foreword by Lisa Nichols. This is Kara Vaval's second published work.
From Clearance to Priceless is part memoir, part manifesto, and part practical roadmap for women who are ready to stop settling, stop shrinking, and stop living as if they are marked down. Drawing on her own journey through grief, divorce, heartbreak, and financial scarcity - and her ultimate rise to abundance - Vaval delivers a guide that is equal parts raw vulnerability and actionable wisdom.
Structured around Vaval's signature Main KaracterTM framework, the book's eleven chapters address the origins of low self-worth, the power of "necessary goodbyes," healing through the subconscious mind, forgiveness, faith, and the freedom that comes from dreaming without limits. Each chapter pairs Vaval's personal story with tools designed to move readers from self-doubt to self-sovereignty.
The book carries the added weight of Lisa Nichols' personal endorsement. In her foreword, Nichols reflects on witnessing Vaval's courage and inner work firsthand, describing the book as the fruit of a genuine transformation.
"I wrote this book because it is the book I wish someone had placed in my hands in my late teens or early twenties. Whether you are healing from heartbreak, rediscovering your confidence, or learning to dream again, this book will remind you that you were never discounted - you were always in the process of becoming." - Kara Vaval, Esq.
Vaval is the President of Vaval Law, a personal injury firm, and the CEO of The InPowerment Institute, LLC, through which she coaches high-achieving women to step fully into the lead role of their lives. Her debut book, 28,000 Days...Make Yours Count, inspired women to live with urgency and intention.
For more information, speaking inquiries, or bulk orders, visit . Media requests can be directed to publicist Jasmine Bloemhof at....
ABOUT KARA VAVAL Kara Vaval, Esq. is a Florida-based attorney, keynote speaker, and transformational coach known as The Laptop Lifestyle Lawyer®. She is President of Vaval Law and CEO of The InPowerment Institute, LLC, where she empowers high-achieving women through her signature Main KaracterTM framework. A two-time author and sought-after media voice on women's empowerment, resilience, and success on one's own terms, Kara brings professional expertise and lived experience to every platform she graces. Learn more at .
ABOUT FROM CLEARANCE TO PRICELESS From Clearance to Priceless: A Main KaracterTM Guide to Getting off the Clearance Rack and Reclaiming Your Worth is available April 2, 2026. Published by Soulful Books, with a foreword by Lisa Nichols. This is Kara Vaval's second published work.
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