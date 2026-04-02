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Rajagopal G Appointed As Chairman Of The Association Of Senior Living India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, April 1, 2026: The Association of Senior Living India (ASLI), the premier national organisation representing the senior living and care industry, has appointed Rajagopal G as its Chairman for the 2026–2028 term. He succeeds Rajit Mehta, following a period of notable advocacy for the sector.
A veteran with over three decades of experience, Rajagopal is the Co-founder, Director, and Group CEO of Lifebridge Group. Under his leadership, the group has pioneered a uniquely integrated model across the continuum of aging: Serene Communities (Senior Living), KITES Senior Care (Out-of-hospital Geriatric Care), and Seniorshield (Preventive Health Technology). Together, these platforms support thousands of seniors across India, reflecting his core belief that aging must be addressed as a holistic system delivering high quality solutions
Speaking on his appointment, Rajagopal said:“I am honoured to lead ASLI as India stands on the cusp of a 'silver wave.' Our priority will be to collaborate with the government and industry stakeholders to standardise care, advocate for inclusive insurance models, and ensure that every senior in India has access to a life of dignity, innovation, and compassion.”
His appointment comes at a defining moment for India's "Silver Economy," as the sector shifts toward specialised geriatric services and elder-centric policy frameworks to meet the needs of a rapidly growing senior population.
About ASLI (Association of Senior Living India):
The Association of Senior Living India (ASLI) is the nation's first voluntary membership association dedicated to the senior living and care sector. Founded in 2011, ASLI represents a comprehensive ecosystem of stakeholders, including healthcare and hospitality providers, NGOs, home caregivers, developers, and corporate entities. Serving as a unified platform for industry excellence, the association plays a pivotal role in policy advocacy and collaborating with government bodies to standardize services. ASLI is committed to promoting India's "Silver Economy" and establishing global standards that ensure seniors lead a life of dignity, security, and purpose.
A veteran with over three decades of experience, Rajagopal is the Co-founder, Director, and Group CEO of Lifebridge Group. Under his leadership, the group has pioneered a uniquely integrated model across the continuum of aging: Serene Communities (Senior Living), KITES Senior Care (Out-of-hospital Geriatric Care), and Seniorshield (Preventive Health Technology). Together, these platforms support thousands of seniors across India, reflecting his core belief that aging must be addressed as a holistic system delivering high quality solutions
Speaking on his appointment, Rajagopal said:“I am honoured to lead ASLI as India stands on the cusp of a 'silver wave.' Our priority will be to collaborate with the government and industry stakeholders to standardise care, advocate for inclusive insurance models, and ensure that every senior in India has access to a life of dignity, innovation, and compassion.”
His appointment comes at a defining moment for India's "Silver Economy," as the sector shifts toward specialised geriatric services and elder-centric policy frameworks to meet the needs of a rapidly growing senior population.
About ASLI (Association of Senior Living India):
The Association of Senior Living India (ASLI) is the nation's first voluntary membership association dedicated to the senior living and care sector. Founded in 2011, ASLI represents a comprehensive ecosystem of stakeholders, including healthcare and hospitality providers, NGOs, home caregivers, developers, and corporate entities. Serving as a unified platform for industry excellence, the association plays a pivotal role in policy advocacy and collaborating with government bodies to standardize services. ASLI is committed to promoting India's "Silver Economy" and establishing global standards that ensure seniors lead a life of dignity, security, and purpose.
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