Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai To See Cloudy Skies As Rain Likely In Southern Districts

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: The weather department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, especially in coastal and hilly regions, while temperatures are expected to rise gradually across the state in the coming days

According to the meteorological department, light rainfall is expected in a few places across the southern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and the Western Ghats region. This is due to a low-pressure trough extending from interior Tamil Nadu to north interior Karnataka at an altitude of around 900 meters.

The forecast indicates that on April 3 and 4, some areas in the southern coastal districts and Western Ghats may experience moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. These conditions are expected to remain localized but could bring temporary relief from the heat.

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Even as rain is predicted in select regions, maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to increase gradually. In Chennai, the sky will remain partly cloudy for the next two days, with temperatures expected to exceed 95°F.