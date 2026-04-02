Trump Warns Iran Of Severe Military Action, Will Hit 'Extremely Hard'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) warned that Iran could face severe military action in the coming weeks amid the ongoing conflict in the region, stating that Washington's action against the Islamic Republic is "on the cusp" of ending what he described as Tehran's "sinister threat" to the US and the world.

Trump Threatens Severe Action

Delivering his address to the nation, Trump said that Iran would be hit "extremely hard" amid ongoing diplomatic talks between the two sides in order to sign a deal to end the conflict, which has been going on for over a month.

"We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We are going to bring them back to the stone ages, where they belong. In the meantime, discussions are ongoing," the US President said.

'Regime Change Has Occurred'

He further claimed that there has been a "regime change" following the ongoing US and Israeli military action in Tehran but clarified that change was not an official objective of Washington, noting that the military action had already led to significant leadership losses for the Islamic Republic.

"Regime change was not our goal. Regime change was not our goal. We never said regime change, but regime change has occurred because of the deaths of all of their original leaders. They're all dead," Trump said.

Military Operations to Continue

The US President further asserted that military operations would continue until Washington's objectives are achieved.

"We will continue until our objectives are fully achieved. Thanks to the progress we've made, I can say we are on track to complete all of America's objectives shortly, very shortly," he added.

Threat to Target Energy Infrastructure

Trump further resorted to his warning against the Islamic Regime that if a deal was not made during the period of time, then the US would target critical energy infrastructure in Iran.

"If during this period of time no deal is made, we have our eyes on key targets. If no deal is reached, we are going to hit every one of their electric generating plants very hard, and probably simultaneously," he stated.

"Tonight, every American can look forward to a day when we are finally free from the wickedness of Iranian aggression and the spectre of nuclear blackmail. Because of the actions we have taken, we are on the cusp of ending Iran's sinister threat to America and the world," the US President added.

Conflict Background

This development comes as diplomatic engagements between Washington and Tehran continue amid the conflict in West Asia, following US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran on February 28, which led to the death of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after which Tehran, in retaliation, targeted Israel and US assets in several Gulf countries, causing disruption in the waterways and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

Following Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed as Iran's new supreme leader by the country's Assembly of Experts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)