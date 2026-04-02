'Finish The Job Very Fast': Trump Hints At Iran War Endgame

US President Donald Trump has indicated that the ongoing war with Iran may be approaching its final phase, stating that America is close to achieving its key military and strategic goals. In a prime-time address, Trump said the conflict's“core strategic objectives are nearing completion,” suggesting that the United States could soon scale down its involvement.

Reinforcing this message, Trump asserted that US forces are preparing to“finish the job” and do so quickly. He added,“We are going to finish the job and we're going to finish it very fast, we're getting very close,” pointing to a potential endgame in the coming weeks.

The US president also hinted at a swift exit strategy, saying the war effort is“very close” to completion and could wrap up soon, even as military pressure continues. Officials have suggested a possible timeline of two to three weeks, though no firm deadline has been confirmed.

Despite the optimistic tone, Trump made it clear that military action is not over. He warned that the US could still carry out targeted or“spot strikes” if necessary, particularly to ensure that Iran does not rebuild its military capabilities or pursue nuclear weapons.

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The administration claims that significant progress has already been made, including weakening Iran's naval forces, air power and missile systems. According to Trump, these actions are central to ensuring long-term regional stability and preventing future threats.

At the same time, Trump acknowledged that the US is not seeking a prolonged conflict. He suggested that once objectives are fully met, Washington would reduce its presence, marking a shift toward a more limited engagement model. However, he also emphasised that the US would not hesitate to intensify strikes if Iran fails to comply with its demands.

The remarks come amid rising global concern over the war's economic and geopolitical impact, particularly disruptions to oil supplies and volatility in financial markets. While Trump's statements have raised hopes of de-escalation, uncertainty remains over how quickly the conflict can truly end and what conditions will define a final resolution.

As the situation evolves, Trump's messaging reflects a dual strategy-projecting confidence in imminent victory while keeping military options open, leaving the world watching closely for the next phase of the Iran conflict.

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