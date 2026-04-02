Hanuman Jayanti: CM Dhami Wishes Prosperity, Courage For Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In a post, CM Dhami invoked Hanuman, describing him as the swift messenger, conqueror of the senses, and devoted emissary of Lord Rama. He wrote, "I take refuge in the swift-as-wind messenger, conqueror of the senses, foremost among the wise, son of the wind-god, chief of the monkey troop, the emissary of Lord Rama."

He also conveyed his best wishes to all residents of the state on the occasion, stating, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the province on the occasion of Lord Hanuman's birth festival. May the grace of mighty Bajrang Bali infuse your lives with knowledge, devotion, indomitable courage, focus, happiness, prosperity, and excellent health--this is my prayer."

Political Leaders Extend Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, praising Lord Hanuman as a symbol of devotion and strength. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Lord Hanuman Ji is the unparalleled symbol of devotion, strength, and unwavering dedication. May the grace of the mighty one infuse courage and positivity into all his devotees." He also shared a Sanskrit verse, "Manojavam marutatulyavegam jiteindriyam buddhimatam varishtham, Vatatmajam vanarayuthamukhyam Sriramadutam shirasa namami," highlighting the virtues and greatness of Lord Hanuman.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, highlighting the virtues of Lord Hanuman. In a post on X, Shah said, "Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on the occasion of Shri Hanuman Jayanti! May Lord Bajrangbali, the unparalleled devotee of Lord Shri Ram and the symbol of valour, devotion, and service, remove the troubles of all and bless everyone with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Jai Shri Ram!"

About Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman and is observed on the day of the full moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra. It also goes by the name Chaitra Poornima. This day typically falls in March or April. The festivities are marked by colourful processions, cultural performances, and the sharing of prasad.

On this occasion, devotees across the world keep fast and offer puja to the deity. Devotees chant Hanuman Mantras to appease Sankatmochan and form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman. (ANI)

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