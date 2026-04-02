Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees Throng Delhi Temples For Special Prayers

Devotees Throng Temples Across India

Devotees began arriving in large numbers all over the country on Thursday to offer prayers on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. At Chhatarpur Hanuman Mandir in New Delhi, long queues of devotees were seen since early morning as people gathered to seek blessings and participate in special rituals.

Devotees also arrived in large numbers at Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Temple to offer prayers on Hanuman Jayanti today.

Similarly, a large number of devotees thronged the Mansapuran Hanuman Mandir in Madhya Pradesh to attend the 'mangal aarti' and offer prayers on the auspicious occasion.

Visuals from Shri Hanuman Mandir Jam Sawli in Pandhurna district of Madhya Pradesh showed devotees assembling in significant numbers to mark the auspicious occasion and seek blessings.

Leaders Extend Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, praising Lord Hanuman as a symbol of devotion and strength.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Lord Hanuman Ji is the unparalleled symbol of devotion, strength, and unwavering dedication. May the grace of the mighty one infuse courage and positivity into all his devotees." He also shared a Sanskrit verse, "Manojavam marutatulyavegam jiteindriyam buddhimatam varishtham, Vatatmajam vanarayuthamukhyam Sriramadutam shirasa namami," highlighting the virtues and greatness of Lord Hanuman.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, highlighting the virtues of Lord Hanuman. In a post on X, Shah said, "Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on the occasion of Shri Hanuman Jayanti! May Lord Bajrangbali, the unparalleled devotee of Lord Shri Ram and the symbol of valor, devotion, and service, remove the troubles of all and bless everyone with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Jai Shri Ram!"

Significance of Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman and is observed on the day of the full moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra. It also goes by the name Chaitra Poornima. This day typically falls in March or April.

The festivities are marked by colourful processions, cultural performances, and the sharing of prasad. On this occasion, devotees across the world keep fast and offer puja to the deity. Devotees chant Hanuman Mantras to appease Sankatmochan and form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)