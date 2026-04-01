Stalin Urges Centre To Withdraw Proposed FCRA Amendments, Says Minority Institutions Targeted

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has called on the Union government to immediately withdraw the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) framework, alleging that the move unfairly targets Christian institutions, churches, and other minority-run charitable organisations.

In a statement posted on social media, CM Stalin criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over the proposed changes linked to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). He described the amendments as a“direct assault” on minority communities, particularly Christian charities that depend on foreign funding for social and humanitarian activities.

The Chief Minister further alleged that the Centre's approach reflects a pattern of interference in the affairs of religious minorities.

Drawing parallels with recent developments surrounding Waqf properties, he accused the government of attempting to exert control over institutions belonging to different faiths.

According to him, the latest move is aimed at restricting the financial lifeline of several charitable organisations that play a crucial role in education, healthcare, and welfare.

Stalin also expressed concern over what he termed a strategic retreat by the Centre in the face of mounting opposition. He claimed that the government is only temporarily stepping back due to protests from opposition parties and the political sensitivity of upcoming elections in states such as Kerala, where minority communities form a significant voter base.

Despite this apparent pause, Stalin warned that there are indications of the Centre planning to reconvene and push the amendments through Parliament, possibly via a special session.

He said such a move would undermine democratic processes and ignore the concerns raised by various stakeholders.

Calling the proposed amendments“unilateral and unjust”, CM Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate steps to withdraw them in full.

He emphasised that safeguarding the rights of minority institutions is essential to preserving India's pluralistic fabric and constitutional values.

The issue is expected to intensify political debate in the coming weeks, with opposition parties likely to rally against the Centre's proposal, framing it as a broader question of religious freedom and institutional autonomy.