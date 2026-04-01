Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Easier Residency Permits, Fee Relief: Dubai's Dh1-Billion Incentives Explained

Easier Residency Permits, Fee Relief: Dubai's Dh1-Billion Incentives Explained


2026-04-01 11:18:45
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Dubai remains committed to supporting individuals, families and businesses with confidence and stability, says Sheikh Hamdan
    By: Sahim Salim

    Dubai's Dh1-billion incentive package, rolling out from April 1 over the next three to six months, is designed to ease immediate financial pressures while making it easier to do business and work in the emirate.

    Announced by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum after a meeting of the Executive Council, the measures aim to strengthen“the economy's resilience, readiness and agility”.

    Recommended For You UAE may unify scholarship system, ease university access as FNC pushes reforms Over 900 fire safety inspectors in Philippines fired over corruption scandal

    “Dubai remains committed to supporting individuals, families and businesses with confidence and stability,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a statement on X, adding that the emirate continues to grow,“turning challenges into opportunities and emerging stronger than ever”.

    Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

    So what does this actually mean for you?

    If you are an employer or employee

      Streamlining the issuing and renewing of residency permits, making it easier for talent to live and work in Dubai

    What it means:

      Easier hiring and onboarding processes

      Smoother experience for residents living and working in Dubai

    If you run a hotel or tourism business

      Postponement of Tourism Dirham for 3 months to support the tourism sector

      Postponement of hotels' sales fees for 3 months to enhance liquidity in the hospitality sector

    What it means:

      Immediate liquidity support

      Reduced short-term cost pressures

    If you are in trade, import-export or logistics

      Extension of customs data grace periods from 30 to 90 days, with full compliance to applicable tax legislation

    What it means:

      More time to meet customs requirements

      Improved cash flow flexibility

    If you run a business

      Postponement of a range of government fees for 3 months to ease financial pressures on businesses

    What it means:

      Further details on which fees are covered are awaited

    Improving liquidity

    The package comes alongside Dubai's latest economic data, which shows GDP grew by 5.4 per cent in 2025 to more than Dh937 billion.

    “Dubai has earned a reputation for credibility, transparency, and trust among businesses and investors worldwide, and stands ready to meet any challenge through the determination of its people and the strength of its inclusive society,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

    The measures are targeted, giving businesses more time to meet obligations, improving liquidity in key sectors like tourism, and simplifying processes for companies and residents.

    They reflect“Dubai's commitment to providing practical support to individuals, families, and businesses”, the Crown Prince added.

    ALSO READ
      Dubai's Dh1-billion package to protect jobs, boost cash flow Dubai's economic model can withstand external shocks, say top businessmen

    MENAFN01042026000049011007ID1110933074



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search