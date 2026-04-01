Easier Residency Permits, Fee Relief: Dubai's Dh1-Billion Incentives Explained
- By: Sahim Salim
Dubai's Dh1-billion incentive package, rolling out from April 1 over the next three to six months, is designed to ease immediate financial pressures while making it easier to do business and work in the emirate.
Announced by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum after a meeting of the Executive Council, the measures aim to strengthen“the economy's resilience, readiness and agility”.Recommended For You UAE may unify scholarship system, ease university access as FNC pushes reforms Over 900 fire safety inspectors in Philippines fired over corruption scandal
“Dubai remains committed to supporting individuals, families and businesses with confidence and stability,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a statement on X, adding that the emirate continues to grow,“turning challenges into opportunities and emerging stronger than ever”.
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So what does this actually mean for you?
If you are an employer or employee
- Streamlining the issuing and renewing of residency permits, making it easier for talent to live and work in Dubai
What it means:
- Easier hiring and onboarding processes
Smoother experience for residents living and working in Dubai
If you run a hotel or tourism business
- Postponement of Tourism Dirham for 3 months to support the tourism sector
Postponement of hotels' sales fees for 3 months to enhance liquidity in the hospitality sector
What it means:
- Immediate liquidity support
Reduced short-term cost pressures
If you are in trade, import-export or logistics
- Extension of customs data grace periods from 30 to 90 days, with full compliance to applicable tax legislation
What it means:
- More time to meet customs requirements
Improved cash flow flexibility
If you run a business
- Postponement of a range of government fees for 3 months to ease financial pressures on businesses
What it means:
- Further details on which fees are covered are awaited
The package comes alongside Dubai's latest economic data, which shows GDP grew by 5.4 per cent in 2025 to more than Dh937 billion.
“Dubai has earned a reputation for credibility, transparency, and trust among businesses and investors worldwide, and stands ready to meet any challenge through the determination of its people and the strength of its inclusive society,” said Sheikh Hamdan.
The measures are targeted, giving businesses more time to meet obligations, improving liquidity in key sectors like tourism, and simplifying processes for companies and residents.
They reflect“Dubai's commitment to providing practical support to individuals, families, and businesses”, the Crown Prince added.ALSO READ
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