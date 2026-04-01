403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Airways To Expand Destinations To Over 120 By Mid-May
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Airways has announce its latest revised schedule, reflecting the gradual increase in flights to, and from, Doha to more than 120 destinations by mid-May 2026, across the airline's global network a statement released Wednesday, Qatar Airways said that all flights to, and from, Doha continue to operate through dedicated flight corridors established in close co-ordination with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority noted that flight schedules are subject to change or cancellation due to operational, regulatory, safety, or other circumstances beyond its control who currently hold a confirmed booking on a flight to the destinations listed in the new schedule will be contacted with new flight information. Passengers are advised to check the Qatar Airways website or app and ensure their contact details are correct and updated, Qatar Airways noted are kindly asked not to arrive at their departure airport unless they hold a valid, confirmed ticket for travel, it added Airways emphasized that its teams are doing everything within the current constraints to ensure that passengers reach their destinations, stressing that the safety and wellbeing of its passengers and crew remain its highest priority.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment