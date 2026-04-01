403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
HH The Amir Issues Amiri Decision To Reconstitute Board Of Directors Of Qatar Leadership Centre
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued on Wednesday Amiri Decision No. 16 of 2026, reconstituting the Board of Directors of the Qatar Leadership Centre (QLC).The decision stipulates that the Board of Directors of the Qatar Leadership Centre be reconstituted with HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani as Chairperson, HE Dr. Abdullah bin Ali bin Saoud Al-Thani as Vice Chairperson, and HE Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater, Khalid Mohammed Al Hitmi, Aisha Jassim Al Kuwari, Dr. Eiman Mustafawi and Maha Masoud Al Marri, as members of the board decision also stipulates that the term of membership on the board shall be three years, renewable for one or more similar terms decision is effective starting from its date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment