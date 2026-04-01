Shura Council's Social Affairs, Labor, And Housing Committee Discusses Government's Statement On Family Upbringing Proposal

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Committee on Social Affairs, Labor, and Housing of the Shura Council held a meeting on Wednesday, chaired by His Excellency Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

During the meeting, the committee discussed the statement of the esteemed government regarding the proposal made by the Shura Council concerning "family upbringing," which had been referred to the committee for consideration.

The committee decided to submit its report containing its opinion on the statement to the council.

family upbringing Social Affairs Labor Shura Council