Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shura Council's Social Affairs, Labor, And Housing Committee Discusses Government's Statement On Family Upbringing Proposal

Shura Council's Social Affairs, Labor, And Housing Committee Discusses Government's Statement On Family Upbringing Proposal


2026-04-01 11:12:39
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Committee on Social Affairs, Labor, and Housing of the Shura Council held a meeting on Wednesday, chaired by His Excellency Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

During the meeting, the committee discussed the statement of the esteemed government regarding the proposal made by the Shura Council concerning "family upbringing," which had been referred to the committee for consideration.

The committee decided to submit its report containing its opinion on the statement to the council.

family upbringing Social Affairs Labor Shura Council

MENAFN01042026000067011011ID1110933014



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search