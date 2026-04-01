Aiot Smart Healthcare Megatrend Arrives Home Control Powers A New Family Health Ecosystem With A 'Smart Home + Health & Wellness' Dual-Engine Strategy



EQS Newswire / 02/04/2026 / 10:58 UTC+8

As global population aging intensifies and consumers place greater emphasis on health management in the post-pandemic era, the convergence of AIoT with healthcare has emerged as a core pillar of the next technological wave. In this blue-ocean market, poised to surpass the trillion-dollar mark, the key question lies in extending professional medical services from hospitals into home, a critical focus for the industry. Against this backdrop, Home Control International Limited (1747), a leading global provider of home control solutions, is executing a forward-looking strategic transformation. While continuing to deepen its core home control business, the Group has upgraded its brand to the "Omni Devices" brand, further expanding into the healthcare sector. Home Control is not merely following a trend; it is actively reshaping the global health management value chain through its deep technological expertise. The Company's latest 2025 annual results underscore its solid growth trajectory. Full-year revenue reached approximately US$109.4 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.8%, demonstrating operational resilience amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment. Regionally, while maintaining a strong presence in the Europe and the U.S. (which together accounted for approximately 70.2% of total revenue), the Company is strategically expanding into high-growth emerging markets, particularly India. Notably, revenue contribution from Asia increased from 13.0% in 2024 to 24.5% in 2025. This strategic shift not only optimizes the product mix but also provides diversified momentum for the Group's future growth. Driven by strong growth in higher-margin healthcare solutions and the absence of last year's one-off impairment provision, profit attributable to owners of the Company surged 183.3% year-on-year to US$7.1 million. Rapid Smart Home Adoption in Europe and the U.S., as Whole-Home Automation Gains Momentum The global smart home market is expanding rapidly. According to Global Market Insights, the European smart home market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% between 2026 and 2035, reaching US$150.1 billion by 2035. Meanwhile, North America, the world's largest and most mature market, accounts for nearly 40% of global growth and is rapidly shifting from standalone devices to whole-home automation. This trend is driven by two key factors. First, strong consumer demand for home security is accelerating the adoption of integrated smart security and mobile applications. Second, rising energy costs and stricter energy-efficiency regulations are significantly boosting demand for smart thermostats and lighting systems. Leveraging its extensive experience in high-quality home control solutions, Home Control upgraded its "Omni Remotes" brand to "Omni Devices" at the end of 2024. This strategic rebranding reflects the Company's evolution beyond traditional control solutions into a broader spectrum of offerings. By applying its long-established expertise in technology innovation, particularly in advanced sensing and wireless connectivity, the Company is developing tailored solutions for vertical segments, unlocking new growth drivers in the flourishing smart home market. Asia-Pacific Digital Health to Reach US$713 Billion, Strategically Targeting the Home Health Monitoring Megatrend In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is demonstrating even stronger momentum in the digital health. Market forecasts project the sector to grow at a CAGR of 22.98% from 2025 to 2035, surpassing US$713 billion. Remote patient monitoring and telehealth are among the fastest-growing segments, driven by the accelerating aging population across Asia and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions. These trends are significantly boosting demand for home-based health monitoring devices-such as blood glucose and blood pressure monitors-as well as preventive care solutions. Simultaneously, high smartphone penetration rates and strong government support for digital health infrastructure (e.g., China's "Healthy China 2030" policy) are accelerating the adoption of medical-grade devices in the home. In 2025, Home Control broadened its presence in the healthcare sector by integrating resources with its shareholder, Meta-Wisdom Tech Limited. During the year, revenue from healthcare solutions increased from 14.4% in 2024 to 21.4% of total revenue, highlighting the initial success of its transformation strategy. To build on this momentum, the Company established Orbiva Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, dedicated to developing AIoT-enabled home healthcare platforms, ecosystems, and health management products. On the technology front, the Group has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) to jointly develop a secure AIoT-powered healthcare platform. Additionally, Orbiva has secured an intellectual property license for an AI assisted trustworthy home-care intelligence agent system, actively promoting the development of digital twin applications and secure health management devices. By combining technology R&D, data security, and product innovation, Home Control is accelerating the development of an integrated health management solution encompassing "Devices + Platform + Services," while deepening its presence in the Southeast Asian market to capitalize on regional growth opportunities. Smart IoT Empowers Personal Health Management, Launching a Closed-Loop Ecosystem and Transforming Valuation Overall, Home Control is undergoing a profound strategic transformation. While leveraging its established smart home foundation to generate stable cash flow, the Group has also been rapidly expanding its high-growth, high-value healthcare business. Building on this foundation, the Company is constructing a comprehensive ecosystem spanning hardware, software, data, and services through strategic acquisitions, industry-academia collaborations, and diverse partnerships. As the convergence of AIoT and healthcare deepens, the Group is steadily advancing toward its goal of real-time personal health monitoring and seamless integration of online-offline healthcare management. It is also accelerating the deep integration of smart home and health & wellness scenarios. This transformation not only provides a clear and scalable path for future growth but is also expected to drive long-term value creation and a sustained re-rating of the Company's valuation. 02/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

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