Veteran Advisor Patti Wong On How The Auction Market Is Recalibrating

MENAFN - USA Art News) Patti Wong on Auction Houses' New Discipline, Buyer's Premium Pressure, and the Middle East's Market Rise

What happens to the auction business when the post-pandemic adrenaline fades and buyers start reading the fine print again? For advisor Patti Wong, the answer is a more cautious, more tightly calibrated marketplace - and a growing question about whether auctions still make sense for the most expensive works.

Wong, who spent three decades at Sotheby's before launching her independent firm, Patti Wong and Associates, in 2023, described an industry that has“recalibrated” after what she characterized as the frothy years following Covid. In a wide-ranging interview conducted in February, before the start of the Iran war, she pointed to a new“level of discipline” on both sides of the rostrum.

At the auction houses, that discipline shows up in how estimates are set and what material is accepted for sale. Wong said houses have become more selective, recognizing that misjudged estimates can leave works stranded without bidders. In her view, the strongest results have come when“fresh, rare, historically significant works” are paired with estimates that feel credible to today's more skeptical buyers.

She also noted that auction houses are leaning more heavily on third-party guarantees, a tool that can reduce risk for sellers and help stabilize headline consignments. At the same time, she said, buyers are applying sharper scrutiny to provenance and to the logic behind pricing - a shift that reflects a market less willing to be carried by momentum alone.

That tightening has coincided with a broader change in how auctions are packaged and“curated.” Wong described houses pushing into new geographies, including Saudi Arabia, and widening the categories they offer. Beyond fine art, she cited the expansion into cars, real estate, luxury goods, memorabilia, and even dinosaur skeletons - a diversification strategy aimed at meeting collectors where their appetites already are.

One of Wong's most pointed observations concerned buyer's premium, the additional fee paid on top of the hammer price. In recent months, auction houses have adjusted their buyer's-premium structures, raising percentages in certain price brackets to increase revenue. Wong acknowledged the cost pressures facing the major firms, but argued that the current environment makes auctions less attractive compared with private sales, where commissions are often negotiable.

She questioned whether a“28 percent” buyer's premium can remain viable for very-high-value works, particularly when the pool of potential buyers is small. In those cases, she suggested, the public spectacle of an auction can start to resemble a private transaction performed onstage - especially when lots sell to an“irrecoverable bid” or only a single bid above it.

For certain categories, however, Wong sees the premium as easier to justify. She pointed to the kind of competitive theater that can surround high-demand collectibles, citing a Birkin bag that sold for $10.1 million at a Sotheby's Paris sale last year. In those moments, she implied, the auction format can generate the excitement that delivers an exceptional outcome for a seller.

Wong's comments also underscored how fiercely auction houses now compete for consignments, particularly as the“Great Wealth Transfer” begins to reshape the supply of major works and estates. She said long-standing loyalties have weakened, with consignors willing to“jump” between houses depending on terms. Even relationships built over decades can lose their force when an estate is involved: the relationship may have been with the deceased collector, while decisions now sit with heirs, lawyers, and advisers focused on financial conditions.

Since going independent, Wong has remained active at the top end of the market on behalf of clients. She won Vincent van Gogh's“Piles de romans parisiens et roses dans une verre (Romans parisiens)” (1887) at a Sotheby's New York auction in November 2025 for $62.7 million. A year earlier, she acquired Mark Rothko's“Untitled (Yellow and Blue)” (1954) at a Sotheby's Hong Kong sale in November 2024 for $32.5 million.

Taken together, Wong's view is of an auction ecosystem that is simultaneously tightening its standards and widening its scope - more careful with estimates and provenance, more reliant on guarantees, and more willing to chase new regions and categories. The open question, she suggested, is whether the economics of the auction room - especially at the very top - can keep pace with a market that increasingly knows it has other options.