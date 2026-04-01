Qatar Launches Unified Social Welfare App

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Social Development and Family has unveiled a unified digital platform consolidating all its public services into a single mobile application, marking a significant step in the country's broader drive towards e-government.

The app, now available on Apple and Google app stores, allows users to browse, apply for and track ministry services in real time, without visiting offices in person. Officials said the platform had been designed to the highest digital accessibility standards, with particular attention to ease of use for the elderly and people with disabilities.

Speaking at a press conference in Doha Wednesday, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs Fahd Mohammed al-Khayarin said the launch demonstrated the ministry's commitment to accelerating digital transformation and adopting the latest technological solutions across government services.

A key feature of the platform is a digital social security card, allowing beneficiaries to access and present their credentials through the app without requiring a physical card. The platform also incorporates an AI-powered assistant to handle user queries and guide applicants through its services.

The ministry said the rollout would be phased, with around 24 core services in the areas of housing and social security available at launch. Coverage is set to expand throughout the year to include services related to associations, private institutions and family affairs, with full digitalisation the stated end goal.

The platform also provides a complete record of previous applications, a direct channel for submitting complaints and suggestions, and real-time visibility into the status of pending requests - measures the ministry said would enhance transparency and reduce processing times.

Ahmed Khalil Abdullah, Director of the Information Systems Department, described the launch as a pivotal step towards delivering an integrated, user-centred experience as Qatar presses ahead with its digital transformation agenda.

unified digital platform track ministry services digital accessibility