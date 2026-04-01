6 Driving Habits That Trigger High Risk Rates After 60

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Once you reach the age of 60, you've probably built up a safe driving record. But once you cross into your 60s, even small driving habits can push your insurance into what's considered the“high risk” category. It comes as a surprise to many seniors when they see their premiums creeping up again later in life, especially if they haven't had any major accidents.

In fact, insurance data shows rates can begin rising again as drivers enter their 60s and 70s due to increased risk factors. What drivers need to know is this: insurers look beyond your age when it comes to how much you are going to pay to insure your car. Here is a look at six driving habits that cause“high risk” rates after 60.

1. Frequent Hard Braking and Sudden Stops

One of the most common high-risk driving habits is frequent hard braking. Insurance companies increasingly use telematics and driving data to track sudden stops. These behaviors suggest you may be following too closely or reacting late to traffic changes.

As reaction times naturally slow with age, this becomes more common for older drivers. Even if you've never had an accident, repeated hard braking can flag you as a higher-risk driver. Smoother, more anticipatory driving can help lower your risk profile.

2. Driving Primarily in High-Traffic City Areas

Many seniors reduce highway driving and stick to local roads, but that can actually increase risk in some cases. City driving involves more stop-and-go traffic, intersections, and unexpected hazards.

Typically, older drivers often log more miles in urban environments, which tend to have higher crash rates per mile. Insurance companies factor in where and how you drive, not just how much, and frequent city driving can contribute to your premiums.

3. Driving Less Frequently (Yes, Really)

It may seem counterintuitive, but driving less can sometimes raise your risk rating. Low-mileage drivers can experience skill decline or reduced reaction sharpness over time.

Insurers also consider that infrequent drivers may be less prepared for sudden or complex situations. While seniors often drive fewer miles, accident severity can be higher when incidents occur. Consistently active behind the wheel (within reason) can help maintain driving confidence and safety.

4. Not Adjusting for Vision or Reaction Changes

Aging can affect vision, hearing, and reaction time, even if the changes feel subtle. These factors are directly linked to increased crash risk in certain situations. For example, difficulty seeing at night or judging distances can lead to near-misses or delayed responses.

Insurance companies don't see your eyesight, but they do see the outcomes of impaired driving ability. That said, regular eye exams and adjusting driving conditions (like avoiding night driving) can make a big difference.

5. Rolling Stops and Minor Traffic Violations

Small infractions can add up faster than many drivers realize. Rolling through stop signs, failing to fully yield, or making incomplete stops can trigger tickets or worse, accidents. Even a single moving violation can significantly increase insurance premiums.

For older adults, these behaviors can be tied to slower processing speeds or familiarity with routes. But insurers treat them as clear indicators of high-risk driving habits. The best thing you can do is stay mindful at intersections and always come to a full and complete stop. It'll keep you safe and keep you from paying too much.

6. Driving While on Certain Medications

Many older adults take medications that can affect alertness, coordination, or reaction time. Even common prescriptions can cause drowsiness or delayed responses behind the wheel. As a result, medication use can significantly impair driving ability, especially in older adults. While insurance companies may not know the cause, they will see the results in claims data. It's incredibly important to check medication warnings and talk to your doctor about driving safety.

How to Lower Your Risk and Your Premium

Most high-risk driving habits are completely within your control. So, there are some things you can do to lower your risk rating and your premium. Consider taking some of these actions...

Defensive driving courses can help refresh your skills and may even qualify you for insurance discounts. Maintaining a clean driving record is still one of the most powerful ways to keep costs down. You can also explore usage-based insurance programs that reward safe driving behaviors. Simple changes (like avoiding peak traffic hours or planning routes) can reduce risk exposure.

All of that said, small habits can have a big impact on how insurers view your driving. After 60, the focus shifts from experience to consistency and adaptability. Identifying and correcting high-risk driving habits can help you stay safer on the road and avoid unnecessary premium hikes. You don't need to stop driving. All you need to do is adjust your habits. That can make all the difference.

Have you noticed your insurance rates going up after 60, or changed any driving habits to lower them? Share your experience in the comments!