Privacy Alert: 6 Phone Settings You Must Turn Off To Stop Strangers From Tracking You

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Your phone knows where you are, what you search, who you talk to, and sometimes, it shares more than you realize. Many of the default phone privacy settings are designed for convenience, not security. That means apps, advertisers, and even strangers could potentially track your location or behavior if you don't adjust them.

In fact, experts warn that apps can continue accessing location data in the background unless you manually restrict permissions. However, what is truly surprising is that most people never change these settings after they buy their phones. Believe it or not, it's incredibly easy, and it could protect your privacy. Here are six phone settings you should turn off if your privacy matters to you.

1. Location Services (Or Leaving It Always On)

Location Services is one of the biggest privacy risks on any smartphone. When enabled broadly, it allows apps to track your movements in real time. Both iPhone and Android let you turn this off completely or limit access to specific apps.

It is recommended to set location access to“While Using the App” instead of“Always.” Some apps don't need your location at all, but still request it. So, use your own discretion. Your recipe app likely doesn't need to know where you are. It's just feeding more data to the company. Changing this setting can help you keep a little more of your privacy.

2.“Allow Apps to Request to Track” (Ad Tracking)

Ad tracking is how apps follow your behavior across websites and other apps. This data is often used to build detailed profiles about you. On iPhones, you can disable this by turning off“Allow Apps to Request to Track.” Android users can limit this through ad personalization settings. Turning this off doesn't eliminate ads, but it stops personalized tracking, which is important to many people.

3. Precise Location Sharing

Even if you allow location access, there's another layer most people miss. In some cases, your device has access to your precise location. This setting lets apps pinpoint your exact location down to a few feet. You can disable“Precise Location” and still allow apps to use a general area instead.

This is often enough for apps like weather or maps without exposing your exact address. For the most part, apps don't actually need pinpoint accuracy to function properly. Limiting precision is a smart way to balance convenience and privacy in your phone's privacy settings.

4. Location Tagging in Photos

Every photo you take may include hidden GPS data showing exactly where it was captured. If you share those photos online, you could unintentionally reveal your home address or daily routines. You can disable this by turning off location access for your camera app. It's also possible to remove location data from photos before sharing them.

5. Background App Permissions

Some apps continue collecting data even when you're not actively using them. This includes location, microphone, and camera access. You can review and restrict these permissions in your phone's privacy dashboard. Limiting background access ensures apps only collect data when you're actively using them. Many techies recommend removing permissions from any apps that clearly don't need them. Doing this can significantly reduce hidden tracking activity.

6.“Share My Location” and App-Based Location Sharing

Many phones include features that allow you to share your location with friends, family, or apps. While useful, these settings can stay on longer than intended. On iPhones, you can disable“Share My Location” in your privacy settings. Android users can check Google Maps or account settings for similar sharing features.

Simple Habits That Strengthen Your Privacy Instantly

Improving your phone privacy settings doesn't require technical expertise. Changing these six settings can make a huge difference. You can also make some quick changes to audit your phone's privacy.

Review app permissions and remove anything unnecessary Update your phone regularly to ensure you have the latest security protections Avoid downloading apps that request excessive permissions without clear reasons Use strong passwords and enable two-factor authentication for added security

Your phone is one of the most powerful tools you own, but it can also be one of the most revealing. The default phone privacy settings often prioritize convenience over security, leaving gaps that others can exploit. By turning off unnecessary tracking features and limiting permissions, you can dramatically reduce your exposure.

Have you checked your phone privacy settings recently, or found a surprising setting that was turned on? Share your experience in the comments!