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New York Festivals 2026 Advertising Awards Announces Future Now And Baked In New York Executive Jury Panels
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- New York Festivals Advertising Awards® (NYFA) proudly announces the 2026 Future Now and Baked in New York Specialty Executive Jury panels.
These dynamic panels unite top-tier industry leaders to evaluate forward-thinking innovation and standout work from some of the industry's most competitive creative markets.
Future Now, led by Jury Chair Colleen Shaw, EVP, Media + Senior Consultant at Omnicom (Business Transformation & Solutions), honors breakthrough digital and mobile ideas driven by emerging platforms and technologies where experimentation moves from concept to execution and new creative standards take shape.
Baked in New York (new for 2026), led by Jury Chair Omid Amidi, Chief Creative Officer, McKinney, spotlights work conceived and created by New York–based teams. The category celebrates bold ideas shaped under pressure and judged by leaders who are deeply familiar with what it takes to succeed in this market.
Together, these juries bring deep expertise spanning emerging technology, media innovation, and creative leadership, representing some of the industry's most forward-thinking voices.
2026 Future Now Executive Jury
Recognizing breakthrough ideas powered by emerging platforms and technologies.
Jury Chair Colleen Shaw, EVP, Media + Senior Consultant at Omnicom (Business Transformation & Solutions)
.Rudi Anggono, Global Head of Creative Lab, Snap
.Elav Horwitz, Chief Innovation Officer, WPP
.David Justus, VP, AI and Data Systems, Global Applied AI, Panasonic
.Jess Kessler, Head of Brand & Content Marketing, North America, Audible
.Octavio Maron, Chief Creative Partner – Global Creative Lead, Dentsu Creative
.Eli Mavros, Executive Creative Director, R/GA
.Brendan Moorcroft, Chief Engineer Solutions Officer, Unbound
.Nick Mountford, CEO, Active Theory
2026 Baked in New York Executive Jury
Recognizing creative excellence that is shaped in one of the world's most demanding and dynamic creative markets.
Jury Chair Omid Amidi, Chief Creative Officer, McKinney
.Amy Carvajal, Founder, Fulltank Studio
.Samantha Deevy, Chief Strategy Officer, BBH
.Camille Imbert, CCO, Kettle
.Damasia Merbilhàa, Global Head of Agency Partners, Omnicom Advertising
.Heather McTavish, ECD, Virtue
.Mina Mikhael, Executive Creative Director, Translation
.Ray Smiling, Director, division7
.Carlos Wigle, Chief Creative Officer, Morgan & Morgan
We're thrilled to bring together two exceptional Specialty Executive Juries for 2026,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals.“The Future Now Jury, led by Colleen Shaw, reflects an industry-leading panel of innovators dedicated to harnessing emerging technology and shaping the future of creative brand experiences. Baked in New York, led by Omid Amidi, celebrates the exceptional creative talent working in one of the most competitive markets in the world. Together, these juries ensure that both future-driven innovation and New York–born creative excellence are evaluated with the insight they deserve.”
For the 2026 season, New York Festivals continues to elevate its judging experience through an expanded in-person program developed in partnership with the 4A's, reinforcing its commitment to thoughtful, peer-driven judging. Specialty Executive Jury sessions will be held in May 2026.
Trophy winners will then be selected by the 2026 Executive Jury. Executive Jury sessions will take place in early June at New York City's Crosby Hotel's state-of-the-art screening room. Specialty Executive Juries will judge their designated categories.
The deadline for entering the 2026 NYF Advertising Awards is April 23, 2026. To enter the 2026 NYF Advertising Awards or for more information on categories, rules, and regulations, visit .
About New York Festivals: New York Festivals®
Celebrating the World's Best Work since 1957
Advertising Awards
AME Awards®
NYFHealth®
Radio Awards®
TV & Film Awards®
Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to
These dynamic panels unite top-tier industry leaders to evaluate forward-thinking innovation and standout work from some of the industry's most competitive creative markets.
Future Now, led by Jury Chair Colleen Shaw, EVP, Media + Senior Consultant at Omnicom (Business Transformation & Solutions), honors breakthrough digital and mobile ideas driven by emerging platforms and technologies where experimentation moves from concept to execution and new creative standards take shape.
Baked in New York (new for 2026), led by Jury Chair Omid Amidi, Chief Creative Officer, McKinney, spotlights work conceived and created by New York–based teams. The category celebrates bold ideas shaped under pressure and judged by leaders who are deeply familiar with what it takes to succeed in this market.
Together, these juries bring deep expertise spanning emerging technology, media innovation, and creative leadership, representing some of the industry's most forward-thinking voices.
2026 Future Now Executive Jury
Recognizing breakthrough ideas powered by emerging platforms and technologies.
Jury Chair Colleen Shaw, EVP, Media + Senior Consultant at Omnicom (Business Transformation & Solutions)
.Rudi Anggono, Global Head of Creative Lab, Snap
.Elav Horwitz, Chief Innovation Officer, WPP
.David Justus, VP, AI and Data Systems, Global Applied AI, Panasonic
.Jess Kessler, Head of Brand & Content Marketing, North America, Audible
.Octavio Maron, Chief Creative Partner – Global Creative Lead, Dentsu Creative
.Eli Mavros, Executive Creative Director, R/GA
.Brendan Moorcroft, Chief Engineer Solutions Officer, Unbound
.Nick Mountford, CEO, Active Theory
2026 Baked in New York Executive Jury
Recognizing creative excellence that is shaped in one of the world's most demanding and dynamic creative markets.
Jury Chair Omid Amidi, Chief Creative Officer, McKinney
.Amy Carvajal, Founder, Fulltank Studio
.Samantha Deevy, Chief Strategy Officer, BBH
.Camille Imbert, CCO, Kettle
.Damasia Merbilhàa, Global Head of Agency Partners, Omnicom Advertising
.Heather McTavish, ECD, Virtue
.Mina Mikhael, Executive Creative Director, Translation
.Ray Smiling, Director, division7
.Carlos Wigle, Chief Creative Officer, Morgan & Morgan
We're thrilled to bring together two exceptional Specialty Executive Juries for 2026,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals.“The Future Now Jury, led by Colleen Shaw, reflects an industry-leading panel of innovators dedicated to harnessing emerging technology and shaping the future of creative brand experiences. Baked in New York, led by Omid Amidi, celebrates the exceptional creative talent working in one of the most competitive markets in the world. Together, these juries ensure that both future-driven innovation and New York–born creative excellence are evaluated with the insight they deserve.”
For the 2026 season, New York Festivals continues to elevate its judging experience through an expanded in-person program developed in partnership with the 4A's, reinforcing its commitment to thoughtful, peer-driven judging. Specialty Executive Jury sessions will be held in May 2026.
Trophy winners will then be selected by the 2026 Executive Jury. Executive Jury sessions will take place in early June at New York City's Crosby Hotel's state-of-the-art screening room. Specialty Executive Juries will judge their designated categories.
The deadline for entering the 2026 NYF Advertising Awards is April 23, 2026. To enter the 2026 NYF Advertising Awards or for more information on categories, rules, and regulations, visit .
About New York Festivals: New York Festivals®
Celebrating the World's Best Work since 1957
Advertising Awards
AME Awards®
NYFHealth®
Radio Awards®
TV & Film Awards®
Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to
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