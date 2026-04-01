Industry First: Hikari Miso Adopts 100% Recycled PET Resin For Miso Containers Advancing Plastic Reduction Efforts

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Hikari Miso Co., Ltd. adopts 100% recycled PET resin for both the tub and lid of two organic miso products for overseas markets:“Organic Miso White 500g” and“Organic Miso Red 500g.”

The products are destined for the US, UK, and EU, with shipments beginning in April for the US and in May for the UK and EU.

Based on the Company's previous year shipment data, this initiative is expected to reduce the amount of newly used plastic by approximately 18 tons annually. While the beverage industry in Japan has increasingly adopted 100% recycled PET resin containers, this marks the first-ever use of such material for miso containers (based on the Company's research).

Alongside this transition, the top seal of the containers will feature a newly designed“100% Recycled PET” mark to communicate the product's environmental benefits to consumers clearly.



Background of the 100% Recycled PET Resin Adoption

The Company has long promoted environmentally conscious packaging and CO2 reduction during its manufacturing processes. The adoption of 100% recycled PET resin represents a significant step forward in accelerating these sustainability efforts.

Compared with petroleum-derived resin, recycled PET resin significantly reduces CO2 emissions and contributes to a resource-circulating society. In overseas markets-especially in the U.S. and Europe-demand for low environmental-impact packaging continues to rise. For Hikari Miso, providing sustainable products from a global perspective has become essential.

Through this packaging transition, the Company aims not only to enhance brand value but also to communicate its environmental philosophy to a broader audience.

Hikari Miso's Key Environmental Management Priorities

Guided by the brand message“Bringing Nature's Best to You,” the Company considers reducing environmental impact across all business activities a top priority.



Environmental Priority Areas:

1. Proper management and conservation of water resources

2. Promotion of CO2 reduction and energy efficiency

3. Reduction of food loss

4. Promotion of plastic reduction and reuse

Plastic Reduction and Reuse Initiatives

Hikari Miso aims to reduce cumulative plastic use by 130 tons by FY 2030 compared to FY 2022 levels. In addition to the use of 100% recycled PET resin for its miso containers, the company is pursuing multiple strategies such as lightweighting and downsizing plastic packaging materials.



Product Features

“Organic Miso White 500g”is the traditional Shinshu-style miso made from organic rice and soybeans, light beige in color, and an excellent balance of refreshing aroma and umami. It is the most versatile among Hikari Miso Organic Miso series suitable for a wide range of dishes.

“Organic Miso Red 500g”is made from organic rice and soybeans, with bright red in color. A Long fermentation process creates a distinct, deep, and rich taste, with a strong miso aroma.