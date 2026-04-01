ANGEL Unveils Smart Water Purification Solutions For The Foodservice Industry, Driving Safe Water Use And Operational Efficiency

MENAFN - GetNews)As the foodservice industry continues to expand and consumer awareness of health rises, water safety has become a critical concern. Water quality directly affects food flavour, equipment performance and food safety, while also driving demand beyond basic drinking water toward scenario-based, high-capacity solutions.

At the HOTELEX 2026 held on 30 March, ANGEL introduced its latest smart water purification solutions for the foodservice sector. Powered by advanced technologies, these solutions aim to upgrade industry water standards, helping businesses ensure food safety and achieve high-quality growth.







Addressing Diverse Needs with Tailored, Full-Scenario Solutions

With the rapid growth of chain operations and large-scale catering formats, water usage requirements have become increasingly diverse. Standardised products are no longer sufficient. ANGEL has responded by developing customised solutions across multiple scenarios, including convenience stores, beverage shops and restaurants, enabling operators to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance product quality.

For convenience stores, where space is limited and demand is high, ANGEL introduced the J3752 reverse osmosis water purifier. Featuring replaceable filter cartridges and a bypass design, it ensures continuous 24-hour high-volume water supply while reducing maintenance costs by over 40%. Its wall-mounted design fits compact spaces, and an integrated IoT system enables centralised multi-store management.

For beverage shops, ANGEL offers integrated solutions that combine customised water quality with efficient tea preparation. In high-hardness regions, the J3753 reverse osmosis water purifier delivers 1,600 GPD capacity and a fast flow rate of 4L/min, with dual RO membranes for enhanced purification. In low-hardness areas, the J3710 microfiltration system uses a triple-cartridge design to optimise water quality, ensuring consistent taste and flavour.

For restaurants with high water demand and a need for efficiency, ANGEL provides flexible configurations based on local water conditions. In high-hardness areas, the R series RO systems offer up to 2,400 GPD output with dual pumps and filters for stable, high-frequency use. In low-hardness regions, the C series microfiltration systems deliver long-lasting taste quality with a high flow rate of up to 25L/min, requiring no electricity and producing zero wastewater, significantly reducing operating costs.







Reliable Water Quality, Consistent Experience

ANGEL's solutions are backed by strong product performance and international certifications, providing reliable water quality support for foodservice brands. ANGEL has already partnered with leading brands including TOMORO Coffee, Cotti Coffee and Haidilao. Looking ahead, the company will continue to innovate and refine its solutions to meet evolving industry needs, supporting foodservice brands worldwide in delivering consistent quality and achieving sustainable growth.

About ANGEL

Founded in 1987, Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group Corporation (ANGEL) is committed to becoming a global leader in water purification and drinking water solutions through continuous innovation. Over the past three decades, the company has delivered safe, healthy, and thoughtfully designed water solutions to consumers worldwide.

ANGEL holds 11 internationally recognized certifications, including NSF, UL, TÜV, SGS, CSA, and Halal, meeting standards for quality, safety, and environmental responsibility.