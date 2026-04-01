Frank Elsner Calls For Stronger Safety Culture In Canadian Organisations

MENAFN - GetNews) Frank Elsner, a Canadian public safety leader, highlights the need for proactive risk management and shared responsibility across workplaces.

Frank Elsner, Chief of Safety and Security for Natural Factors Group of Companies and a former Chief of Police, is calling for a renewed focus on safety culture and risk awareness across Canadian organisations.

Drawing on decades of experience in policing, intelligence, and corporate security, Elsner is urging leaders and employees alike to treat safety as an ongoing responsibility rather than a reactive measure.

“Security is not a one-time solution,” says Elsner.“It requires consistent attention, clear systems, and people who understand their role in maintaining it.”

Elsner's career spans frontline policing, undercover operations, intelligence work, and executive leadership. He notes that many of the same risks seen in public safety environments now appear in corporate settings, often without the same level of preparedness.

According to Public Safety Canada, workplace incidents and security breaches continue to impact thousands of organisations each year, with operational disruptions and safety concerns costing businesses billions annually. At the same time, studies show that organisations with strong safety cultures experience significantly fewer incidents and faster recovery times.

Elsner believes the gap often comes down to awareness and structure.

“You can have the best policies in place, but if people don't understand them or don't follow them, they won't work,” he explains.“Culture is what makes the difference.”

He emphasises that effective safety systems rely on clear communication, regular training, and ongoing evaluation. In his current role, Elsner measures success through reduced incident frequency, faster response times, and improved reporting clarity.

“Fewer incidents and quicker resolution are not accidental,” he says.“They come from preparation and consistency.”

Elsner is also encouraging organisations to rethink how they approach risk management. Rather than focusing only on response, he advocates for prevention and information flow.

“The goal is to identify issues early,” he notes.“If you wait until something happens, you're already behind.”

Beyond leadership, Elsner stresses that individuals play a critical role in maintaining safe environments.

“Leadership sets direction, but safety is shared,” he says.“Everyone has a part to play, whether they realise it or not.”

Call to Action

Frank Elsner encourages individuals and organisations to take practical steps to strengthen safety awareness:



Review and understand safety procedures in your workplace or community

Participate in training and ask questions when processes are unclear

Stay aware of your environment and report concerns early Support a culture where safety is discussed openly and consistently

“Small actions, done regularly, have a real impact,” Elsner says.“You don't need to wait for a major event to start paying attention.”

About Frank Elsner

Frank Elsner is a Canadian public safety and corporate security leader with decades of experience across policing, intelligence, and executive leadership. He previously served as Chief of Police in Greater Sudbury and held senior roles with provincial policing organisations. He now serves as Chief of Safety and Security for Natural Factors Group of Companies, focusing on risk management, organisational safety, and operational resilience.