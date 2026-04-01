Roland-Garros Junior Series By Renault Returns To São Paulo: Five Years Building Tomorrow's Champions

Paris, France - 01 April, 2026 - The tournament's influence is evident in the rise of its former champions, led by João Fonseca, who lifted the trophy in 2022 and has since become a name to watch on the world stage. After his breakthrough in São Paulo, Fonseca continued his rise, reaching World No. 1 in the ITF Junior rankings in 2023, capturing the ATP Next Gen title in 2024, and making history at the Argentina Open in 2025-celebrating his first ATP title and becoming the youngest South American ever to win an ATP tournament. That same year, he reached the third round at both Roland-Garros and Wimbledon and broke into the ATP top 25.

Key Highlights include:

● Tennis legends Juan Martín del Potro and Gabriela Sabatini return as tournament ambassadors, joined by legendary coach Larri Passos-renowned for mentoring Gustavo Kuerten.

● The 2026 official poster, created with Brazilian artist Karol Stefanini, captures the energy of São Paulo and the spirit of Roland-Garros.

● 32 of the region's brightest under-17-year-old players-16 boys and 16 girls-will compete at Sociedade Harmonia de Tênis, all chasing a prized wild card into the Roland-Garros Juniors Tournament in Paris.

The 2024 champions, Luis Guto Miguel and Nauhany Silva, are following in his footsteps. Miguel, now ranked No. 3 among ITF Juniors, has made multiple finals and is quickly establishing himself as one of Latin America's brightest prospects. He recently made his professional debut at Rio Open (ATP 500), marking an important milestone in his transition to the pro circuit. Silva, meanwhile, has already stepped onto the professional circuit while still eligible for junior competition. Representing Brazil in the Billie Jean King Cup, she has demonstrated how the path from junior competition in São Paulo can lead directly to success on the global stage. Her early move into the pro ranks is proof of how this tournament is shaping international careers.

Over the last five years, the tournament has left a lasting mark on Latin American tennis and continues to grow in scope. The addition of an Asian tournament in 2024 and 2025 signals the global ambitions of Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault. With each new chapter, more young players are given the chance to shine, and FFT's vision for developing tennis talent worldwide comes into sharper focus. Aymeric Labaste, Tournament Director and Head of Roland-Garros International Development, states,“As the only clay-court Grand Slam, Roland-Garros is committed to promoting tennis on clay globally while fostering greater diversity in tennis. With Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault, we ensure that the best young talents worldwide are given a genuine opportunity to reach the highest level. This tournament stands out for its ability to create a strong launchpad towards a professional career for the most promising junior players from Latin America and Asia, two regions that are underrepresented at the very top of world tennis. Beyond competition, we offer each participant a first Grand Slam experience in every sense, on and off court. João Fonseca, winner of the inaugural edition in 2022, is already a powerful illustration of this pathway, and the impact continues to grow: last year, 14 players competing in the Roland-Garros Juniors main draw (Paris) had previously taken part in Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault (São Paulo or Tokyo), confirming its status as an unmissable milestone for the world's best young clay-court talents from Latin America and Asia.”

Juan Martín del Potro returns as the tournament's main ambassador for a fourth straight year, and Argentine legend Gabriela Sabatini comes back to the tournament for her second year. Larri Passos -a legendary coach recognised for shaping the career of Gustavo Kuerten and leaving a lasting impact on tennis coaching worldwide- is joining as a special guest. In addition to on-court coaching sessions, players will participate in workshops designed to help them develop both as athletes and as individuals.

To mark the tournament's fifth anniversary, the 2026 poster was created with Brazilian artist Karol Stefanini. Her vibrant style brings the event's energy to life. At the centre is an illustration of ambassador Juan Martín del Potro, inspired by a defining moment from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games-a nod to Brazilian memory and resilience. The poster blends icons and rising stars on a single court, sending a message of pride, courage, and freedom to every junior player chasing their dream. Karol shares her message for the players:“To every junior stepping onto this court, I hope you feel proud. Brave. And free to play your tennis. This poster is my way of cheering for you.” The collaboration puts local talent in the spotlight and highlights the tournament's commitment to community and creativity.

FFT, in collaboration with Sociedade Harmonia de Tênis, the exclusive Roland-Garros Club in Brazil, COSAT, and global partners such as Renault, Accor, BNP Paribas, Engie, Lacoste, and Wilson, enables players to experience world-class conditions and offers them their first Grand Slam experience. This ongoing partnership is key to supporting and developing tennis talent across Latin America, providing access to elite competition and the unique opportunity to earn a place on the Grand Slam stage. Rafael Westrupp, COSAT's president, states,“Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault is part of the broader South American tennis development plan that COSAT has been implementing since 2021. On behalf of COSAT, I am immensely grateful to the French Tennis Federation, especially Gilles Moretton, Lionel Ollinger and Nathalie Dechy, for their trust and long-term partnership. We are very happy and confident to be together for another year. I would also like to thank the support of the national federations of South America, especially the CBT, for their partnership in hosting Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault once again. We remain committed to thinking of South America as one country.”

In Brazil, fans can watch all Central Court matches live on ESPN3 and Disney+, while viewers in other Latin American countries can follow the tournament on Disney+. As the next generation of tennis stars prepares to shine in São Paulo, the world is invited to witness every moment of their journey. Through the exclusive web series“Champions in the Making” and dynamic coverage on the official Roland-Garros social media accounts, fans can follow the triumphs, challenges, and dreams of these remarkable young athletes. With every match played and every milestone reached, Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault continues to shape the future of the sport.

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