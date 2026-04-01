Russia Reports Rise In Natural Gas Exports In First Quarter

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, April 1 (Petra) -- The Russian government announced on Wednesday that the country's natural gas exports increased by about 8.9 percent during the past three months compared to the same period last year.In a statement, the government said that supplies from the Arctic LNG 2 project reached around 800,000 tons of liquefied natural gas in the first quarter, contributing to an overall increase in Russia's LNG exports.It added that in March, total Russian LNG exports rose by 13.9 percent year-on-year to reach 3.04 million tons.