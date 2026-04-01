Jordan Eyes Price Ceilings To Curb Impact Of Global Vegetable Oil Surge

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 1 (Petra) - Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah discussed measures to limit the reflection of rising global vegetable oil prices on the local market during a meeting with importers and manufacturers. The meeting was attended by the President of Jordan and Amman Chambers of Commerce, Senator Khalil Haj Tawfiq, and the Vice President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry, Mohammad Jitan.Qudah confirmed the availability of sufficient quantities of vegetable oils in the local market and the continuation of supply chains from several sources, despite the challenges imposed by regional disturbances.He pointed out that the ministry continuously monitors market conditions in partnership with the private sector, stressing that if any unjustified price increases are detected, measures will be taken. These include imposing price ceilings according to studied bases that take into account production and import costs and logical profit margins, ensuring fairness between different categories and their sources, in consultation with the Jordan Chamber of Industry.He explained that supply chains have not stopped and operate through several land and sea routes, including the Port of Aqaba, ensuring the continuous availability of this material in the markets.For his part, Haj Tawfiq confirmed the availability of sufficient quantities of basic food commodities in the Kingdom and the stability of the prices of most of them, "except for vegetable oils, which were affected by the rise in their global prices."He pointed out that the commercial sector is working diligently with the ministry to supply enough commodities at reasonable prices, urging people not to panic buy or pay attention to rumors that could disrupt the market.He affirmed that previous experiences during the coronavirus pandemic and the aggression against Gaza proved the sector's ability to secure commodities under various circumstances.In turn, Jitan confirmed the availability of raw materials and production inputs in sufficient quantities for factories and importers, pointing to the importance of partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to ensure the continuity of supply chains.For their part, importers and manufacturers stressed the importance of not rushing to buy vegetable oils or being led by rumors, calling for acquiring information from official sources.