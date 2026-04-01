Boychenko: Mariupol Justice Initiative Records 12,500 Civilian Deaths In Mariupol

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vadym Boychenko, head of the Mariupol City Military Administration, told a Ukrinform correspondent on the sidelines of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities session in Strasbourg.

“This initiative arose from our collaboration with the World Bank, which provided us with important tools that, in my opinion, every community in Ukraine should use. These are remote assessments of damage and losses. They hired an agency for us that trained 20 specialists at the city council. The basis for this is high-quality satellite imagery acquired from Maxar Technologies. Accordingly, we documented the damage caused by Russia as of early May 2022. That is, when the resistance of our defenders in Mariupol came to a halt,” Boychenko said.

According to him, all reports from Mariupol residents, both from within Ukraine and abroad, are being collected on several digital platforms. And lawyers are helping people fill out special forms and submit photos and video evidence.

“We began the process of assessing each property. Currently, there are 125,000 sites with a total value of 163 billion hryvnias, which is nearly 4 billion dollars. This is what we have processed, and it forms the basis for the human rights initiative with which we have come to Europe now, so that we can speak not with emotions, but with facts,” he says.

According to Boichenko, 20,000 witnesses have already come forward, and their statements have been verified.

“This has allowed us to determine that, as of today, we have documented 12,500 distinct cases of civilian deaths in Mariupol. This served as the basis for appealing to the Prosecutor General's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine to initiate a separate criminal proceeding regarding Mariupol-against Russia and Russia's crimes committed directly in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol,” Boychenko explained.

At the same time, the exact number of those killed at the Drama Theater has not yet been established.

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“There are witnesses, and thanks to them, we can say today that there were approximately 300 people who were potentially there and died from Russian bombs,” he clarified.

As reported, Mariupol residents have submitted 25,000 claims to the Register of Damages, which not only document the destruction and losses but also form part of the evidence base for crimes committed by Russia against Ukraine