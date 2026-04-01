Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Muhammad Fikri Sigid

Muhammad Fikri Sigid


2026-04-01 07:05:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Doctoral Researcher, School of Science, University of Waikato
Profile Articles Activity No information Experience
  • –present PhD Candidate, University of Waikato
Education
  • University of Waikato, PhD in Environmental Sciences

The Conversation

MENAFN01042026000199003603ID1110932529



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search