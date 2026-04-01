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Canadian Cancer Society Closes The Market


2026-04-01 07:05:22
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Canadian Cancer Society Closes the Market

April 01, 2026 5:06 PM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2026) - Andrea Seale, Chief Executive Officer and Christopher Wein, Board of Directors Chair of the Canadian Cancer Society, along with their team, partners, and guests directly affected by cancer, joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to close the market and to promote the launch of Daffodil Month.


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With an unwavering focus on saving lives, improving lives and driving collective action against cancer, the Canadian Cancer Society's Daffodil Month has united the country every April for more than 70 years. Donations are invested in transformative cancer research, caring support programs and advocacy to create a healthier future for all. Together with patients, donors and supporters, the Canadian Cancer Society makes life better today and transforms the future of cancer forever. It takes a society to take on cancer, and the Canadian Cancer Society is leading the way.

MEDIA CONTACT:
 Megan Stangl
Senior Manager, Communications
Canadian Cancer Society
...
647-801-0120

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

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