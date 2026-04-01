MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Adrian Wall of Digital Sovereignty Alliance Speaks on Tokenization at Penn Blockchain Conference 2026

April 01, 2026 7:00 PM EDT | Source: TRON

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2026) - The Digital Sovereignty Alliance (DSA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing clear and ethical public policy, research and education surrounding emerging technologies, today announced the successful conclusion of its participation in the 6th Penn Blockchain Conference as a Platinum Sponsor, held on March 27-28 at the Penn Museum in Philadelphia.







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The conference and hackathon, organized by the University of Pennsylvania's Blockchain Club, brought together students, developers, and industry leaders to explore the evolving role of decentralized technologies. Designed to bridge academia and industry, the event fosters interdisciplinary collaboration and supports the development of research-driven, real-world applications of blockchain systems.

On the second day of the conference, Adrian Wall, Managing Director of DSA, participated in a panel titled "Where Tokenization Actually Makes Sense," moderated by Hannah Fang, President of the Penn Blockchain Club. He was joined by speakers Yuki Yuminaga, CEO of Tenbin Labs; Franklin Bi, General Partner at Pantera Capital; George Calle, Research Partner at Inversion; and Orest Gavryliak, Chief Legal Officer at 1inch.

The discussion focused on examining how global economies are adapting to digital assets and where real-world applications are beginning to take hold. Panelists explored practical use cases, regulatory considerations, and the conditions required for tokenized systems to move beyond experimentation and achieve meaningful adoption.

"Anyone can digitize an asset, but tokenization only works when it's backed by liquidity, distribution, collateral utility, and real settlement. Otherwise, it's just a wrapper," said Adrian Wall. "In the near term, tokenized Treasuries are leading, but the market will ultimately decide what scales."

DSA's presence at the Penn Blockchain Conference underscores its commitment to engaging with emerging talent and supporting informed dialogue at the intersection of technology and public policy. The organization continues to collaborate with students, researchers, and industry stakeholders to advance education and policy frameworks that promote responsible innovation and digital sovereignty.

About Digital Sovereignty Alliance

The Digital Sovereignty Alliance (DSA) is a nonprofit social welfare organization committed to advocating for public policies that support ethical innovation in decentralized technologies, blockchain, cryptocurrency, Web3, and artificial intelligence. DSA conducts research, organizes educational events, and promotes policies that prioritize public welfare and digital sovereignty.

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Source: TRON