Census 2027: 'House Listing' Process Begins Amit Shah Participates

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday filled the self-enumeration form for the first phase of the Census 2027 as the nationwide 'House Listing' process commenced on Wednesday. Shah emphasised the importance of the census in accelerating India's development journey and ensuring government schemes reach every citizen effectively. As part of the first phase of the Census, the 'House Listing' process commencing today, I filled the self-enumeration form. This process will play a crucial role in accelerating India's development journey and ensuring that government schemes reach every citizen effectively.... twitter/laaRGD1pC7 - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 1, 2026

Amit Shah Urges Public Cooperation

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "As part of the first phase of the Census, the 'House Listing' process commencing today, I filled the self-enumeration form. This process will play a crucial role in accelerating India's development journey and ensuring that government schemes reach every citizen effectively. Soon, the census team will visit your home as well. You are requested to extend full cooperation in this national duty by providing the required information."

India's First Digital Census

The first phase of Census 2027 will begin today in what will be the largest such exercise in the world and it will be conducted digitally for the first time. It is India's 16th Census and eighth after Independence. For the first time, the option of self-enumeration will also be available.

Census 2027 Phases and Timeline

The reference date of Census 2027 is 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027, (for UT of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and States of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh reference date is 00:00 hours of 1st October, 2026). Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases - Phase I-House Listing and Housing Census, popularly known as HLO, during six months from April to September, 2026, in a period of 30 days as per the convenience of the State/UT governments, along with option of self-enumeration for a 15-day period just before the 30 days period of house-to-house houselisting work. (ANI)

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