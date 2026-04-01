CM Dhami, Devkinandan Thakur Discuss Sanatan Culture In Dehradun Meet

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday met spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun. During the meeting, they held detailed discussions on the preservation of Sanatan culture, promotion of spiritual awareness, and strengthening moral values in society.

CM Dhami on Preserving Cultural Heritage

The Chief Minister appreciated Devkinandan's spiritual and social contributions, stating that his efforts are spreading positive energy in society and playing a significant role in connecting the youth with Indian culture and traditions. CM Dhami said that Uttarakhand, known as Devbhoomi (Land of the Gods), has been a major centre of spiritual practice and religious faith for centuries. He added that the state government is continuously working towards the preservation and promotion of this rich cultural heritage. He emphasised that, along with promoting religious tourism, the development of modern facilities for pilgrims is also a top priority.

Devkinandan Thakur Applauds State's Efforts

On the occasion, Devkinandan Thakur praised the development works and cultural preservation efforts being carried out under the Chief Minister's leadership. He particularly appreciated the improvements made in the Char Dham Yatra arrangements, stating that under Dhami's leadership, the pilgrimage has become more organised, secure, and efficient than before.

He further said that the initiatives taken for the convenience of devotees are highly commendable and are providing a better experience to pilgrims coming from across the country and abroad. He also appreciated the efforts being made by the Chief Minister for the Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib ropeway projects, calling them important initiatives for devotees.

National Vision for Cultural Development

The Chief Minister also mentioned that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, historic work is being carried out across the country for the promotion of Sanatan culture and the development of religious sites, strengthening India's cultural identity globally. In line with this, the state government is undertaking extensive redevelopment and beautification work at Kedarnath, Badrinath, and other religious destinations.

Future Initiatives and Government Support

Devkinandan also shared information about his various social and religious initiatives and discussed upcoming spiritual programs planned in the state. The Chief Minister assured that the state government will extend full support to all such efforts that contribute to positive societal change and the spread of spiritual awareness.

(ANI)

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