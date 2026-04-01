Iran Leader's Senior Adviser Kamal Kharazi Hurt In US-Israeli Strike

Kamal Kharazi, a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader, sustained injuries during a US-Israeli strike on the Iranian capital, CNN reported, citing the country's semi-official Mehr News Agency. "In today's bombing of residential homes in Tehran by the American-Zionist enemy, Dr Kamal Kharazi was injured," Mehr stated in its report on Wednesday.

Senior Diplomat Targeted

The veteran diplomat, who previously held the post of foreign minister from 1997 to 2005 during the presidency of reformist ex-president Mohammad Khatami, is reported to have been targeted in this recent military action.

According to The Times of Israel, which cited the newspapers Shargh, Etemad, and Ham Mihan, Kharazi's home in Tehran was targeted earlier on Wednesday in the US-Israeli strike. While the semi-official Mehr News Agency confirmed his injuries following the strike on residential areas, the outlet did not provide details about the extent of the senior official's condition.

Wider Regional Conflict

The injury occurred as the West Asia conflict continues following the commencement of US and Israeli strikes on February 28. The ongoing war has seen a significant escalation in regional hostilities, with Iran retaliating through drone and missile strikes against Israel and various Gulf nations that host American military assets.

Iran's Hardline Position

Kharazi, who remains a senior adviser to the Iranian government, had previously appeared in an exclusive interview with CNN in Tehran during the early part of March. That dialogue was conducted with the official permission of the Iranian government, as mandated by local regulations. During that discussion, Kharazi informed CNN of his belief that Iran possesses the capability to sustain the conflict for an extended period and further remarked that he did not see room for diplomacy.

The incident coincides with a report from the semi-official Fars News Agency on Tuesday, which stated that Iran has threatened to attack American tech firms should additional Iranian leaders be targeted and killed. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)