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New Novel The Quiet Battle Inside Empowers Teens To Reclaim Focus In An Overstimulated World
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Author, educator, and technology innovator Krishnam Nimmala has released "The Quiet Battle Inside ": A Guide for Teens Finding Focus, Purpose & Inner Strength in a Distracted World, a hybrid fiction-and-guidance novel designed to support teens navigating academic pressure, digital distraction, and mental fatigue.
The book follows six students - Leo, Aria, Maya, Dev, Sofia, and Jayden - as they face challenges such as gaming addiction, social media overload, family expectations, and self-doubt. Guided by a mentor named Kai, the characters engage in practical exercises and reflective practices to build confidence, focus, and emotional resilience.
Blending narrative storytelling with actionable self-help techniques, the book introduces simple tools such as“The Five Senses” and“The Ten-Minute Rule,” helping readers pause, refocus, and develop healthier daily habits.
“Teens today are navigating constant noise, comparison, and performance pressure,” said Nimmala.“This book was created to help them slow down, think clearly, and strengthen the inner habits that support long-term growth.”
The concept draws on the author's experience in education, mentoring, and technology, where he has worked with students and families facing academic and personal challenges in a digital-first environment. The book is intended for teens, as well as parents, educators, and counselors seeking an accessible and practical resource on focus and emotional well-being.
The Quiet Battle Inside is available in print-on-demand and eBook formats through Amazon and major online retailers worldwide.
About the Author:
Krishnam Nimmala is the recipient of the 2026 Global Recognition Award for Excellence in Enterprise Data Management and Technological Innovation. He is an educator, technology architect, and mentor with over 20 years of experience in information technology and student engagement. His work focuses on learning, personal development, and helping individuals build focus and resilience in a highly connected digital world.
Book Details
. Title: The Quiet Battle Inside: A Guide for Teens Finding Focus, Purpose & Inner Strength in a Distracted World
. Author: Krishnam Nimmala
. Publisher: Spines
. ISBN-13: 979-8-90223-3145
. Availability: Amazon and major online retailers worldwide.
Published with Spines [Spines], the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.
The book follows six students - Leo, Aria, Maya, Dev, Sofia, and Jayden - as they face challenges such as gaming addiction, social media overload, family expectations, and self-doubt. Guided by a mentor named Kai, the characters engage in practical exercises and reflective practices to build confidence, focus, and emotional resilience.
Blending narrative storytelling with actionable self-help techniques, the book introduces simple tools such as“The Five Senses” and“The Ten-Minute Rule,” helping readers pause, refocus, and develop healthier daily habits.
“Teens today are navigating constant noise, comparison, and performance pressure,” said Nimmala.“This book was created to help them slow down, think clearly, and strengthen the inner habits that support long-term growth.”
The concept draws on the author's experience in education, mentoring, and technology, where he has worked with students and families facing academic and personal challenges in a digital-first environment. The book is intended for teens, as well as parents, educators, and counselors seeking an accessible and practical resource on focus and emotional well-being.
The Quiet Battle Inside is available in print-on-demand and eBook formats through Amazon and major online retailers worldwide.
About the Author:
Krishnam Nimmala is the recipient of the 2026 Global Recognition Award for Excellence in Enterprise Data Management and Technological Innovation. He is an educator, technology architect, and mentor with over 20 years of experience in information technology and student engagement. His work focuses on learning, personal development, and helping individuals build focus and resilience in a highly connected digital world.
Book Details
. Title: The Quiet Battle Inside: A Guide for Teens Finding Focus, Purpose & Inner Strength in a Distracted World
. Author: Krishnam Nimmala
. Publisher: Spines
. ISBN-13: 979-8-90223-3145
. Availability: Amazon and major online retailers worldwide.
Published with Spines [Spines], the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.
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