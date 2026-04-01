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Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Announces Timing Of First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call


2026-04-01 04:16:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE: CVLG) announced its plans to release its first quarter earnings after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will hold a live conference call to discuss its first quarter earnings release on Friday, April 24, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Individuals with questions may dial in at 877-550-1505 (U.S./Canada) and 0800-524-4760 (International). An audio replay will be available for one week following the call at 800-645-7964, access code 3895#. In addition, you will be able to listen to the audio replay for an extended period of time on our investor website, under the icon "Audio Archives". For additional financial and statistical information regarding the Company that may be discussed during the conference call, please visit our website at under“Earnings Info.”

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol,“CVLG.”

For further information contact:
M. Paul Bunn, President
...

Tripp Grant, Chief Financial Officer
...

For copies of Company information contact:
Brooke McKenzie, Executive Assistant
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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