RCB's Vicky Ostwal On Kohli's Insights, Team's Title Defense Goal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal opened up on his time with Virat Kohli in the practice nets and how conversations with the legendary batter help the youngster to gain valuable insights about his own game. Ostwal also revealed that RCB are motivated to defend their Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Vicky Ostwal, who made a mark by being India's highest wicket-taker during their run to the 2022 Under-19 World Cup title in the Caribbean, also emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the Under-23 CK Nayudu tournament 2024-25 season, claiming 69 wickets in just 9 matches at an exceptional average of 13.34. Ostwal was snapped by RCB at his base price of Rs 30 lacs at the IPL 2026 auction.

Gaining insights from Virat Kohli

Speaking to ANI, 23-year-old said his interactions with Virat Kohli in the nets helped him understand both bowling and batting mindsets.

Ostwal said he often asks Kohli about what sets him apart as a batter. He added that Kohli's guidance and feedback have been very helpful, with the veteran consistently encouraging him and backing his abilities. "I have had some good conversations with him. I used to bowl to him in the nets. After I finished my net practise, I used to go up to him and talk about things like how I bowled, the kind of mindset I had when I was bowling and what kind of mindset he had when he was facing against me. I always ask him what makes you so good at it, how do you do it, and what kind of thinking you have when you are batting against me or any bowler, and how can you always be ahead of players like us, and what do you do differently? These kinds of conversations I have with him, and he helps me a lot. He is always like, 'I know you can do this, I know you can do that.' So, you know he is always pinpoint, and he is very accurate with his decisions," he said.

Kohli's proactive approach

Ostwal also highlighted Kohli's proactive approach, noting that the star batter always aims to stay dominant, alert and one step ahead of the bowler. "He likes to be dominant every day. He likes to be on his toes, and he is very proactive when he is batting in the nets. He always likes to be up on his game and always likes to be one step ahead of the game, like your opponent or the bowler," Vicky Ostwal said.

RCB motivated for back-to-back titles

Speaking on RCB's energy in the dressing room after winning their maiden IPL trophy last season, Vicky Ostwal said the team remains highly motivated despite last year's title win, with a strong focus on securing back-to-back trophies. He added that the squad is excited, determined and confident in its ability to win the tournament again. "I think everybody is quite motivated and excited. Just because we won the trophy last year doesn't mean that everybody is relaxed here. Everybody has the intention of winning back-to-back trophies because that is not something that usually happens. And we have a team that can achieve this again. So, everybody is quite excited and, you know, looking forward to this tournament and winning this tournament again," he said.

Strong start to IPL 2026 campaign

RCB started their IPL 2026 campaign with a dominant six-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where they registered the fastest 200-plus runs chase in the history of IPL. RCB chase down a 202-run target in 15.4 overs to get their first points of the IPL 2026. (ANI)

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