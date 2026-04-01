Trump's Statement A Sign US Wants To End Iran War: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Chaturvedi Sees 'Peace Initiative' in Trump's Statement

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday said that President Donald Trump's statement is a sign that the US wants to end the war with Iran and hopes for a swift restoration of peace. She further said that the US has realised Israel acted in a "fit of passion", and NATO countries aren't supporting them, so they're looking to reduce tensions.

"This has made it clear that the US now wants the war to end. They have realised that Israel, in a fit of passion, carried out all the bombing there, and the situation that arose, Iran is fighting. NATO countries have not come to their support, so they too want the tension to reduce as soon as possible, and we hope this is a sign of that. This is a peace initiative from Donald Trump's side. We hope peace is restored soon," Chaturvedi told ANI.

Trump's Ceasefire Conditions

Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) claimed that Iran has asked the US for a ceasefire. He said that Washington would consider it once the Strait of Hormuz is open. He made the remarks in a post on Truth Social and said that if the Strait of Hormuz is not open, the US would continue bombing the country. "Iran's New Regime President, much less Radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE! We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!! President DJT" However, no confirmation or response has come from the Iranian side as of now.

Iran's Stance on Strait of Hormuz and US Talks

His remarks come after the head of the national security commission of the Iranian parliament, Ebrahim Azizi, earlier on Wednesday said that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed for those who follow the new rules.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had earlier dismissed the possibility of diplomatic breakthroughs with Washington, stating that the "trust level is at zero" between the two nations. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)