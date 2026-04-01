Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized After Falling Ill During Broadway Show

Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized During Broadway Performance

Rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion was rushed to a hospital after falling ill during her performance in the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on March 31, according to E! News.

According to a statement shared by her representative, the singer began feeling unwell in the middle of the show and was immediately taken for medical evaluation. "During Tuesday night's production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated. We will share additional updates as more information becomes available," the statement said, as per the outlet.

Historic Broadway Debut

The incident comes just days after Megan made her Broadway debut as Harold Zidler in the stage adaptation of the 2001 film directed by Baz Luhrmann. The original movie starred Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, with Jim Broadbent portraying the character of Zidler.

Megan took over the role from Bob the Drag Queen, who concluded the run on March 22. With this, the 31-year-old became the first female-identifying performer to play Zidler in any production of the musical.

Earlier, expressing her excitement about the new venture, Megan had said, "Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor," Megan said in a February 26 statement. "I've always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I'm excited to embrace."

"Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling," the Grammy winner continued, adding she's "up for the challenge," according to E! News.

After her opening performance on March 24, the Grammy-winning artist shared her gratitude for the cast and crew, writing on Instagram, "So grateful for this incredible cast & crew....."

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which opened on Broadway in 2019 and has won 14 Tony Awards including Best Musical, is scheduled to feature Megan in the role until May 17, according to E! News. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)