Rajkummar Rao Begins Shooting For Sourav Ganguly Biopic Titled 'Dada'

'Dada': Production and Casting

Actor Rajkummar Rao has announced the start of shooting for his upcoming biopic on former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, revealing that the film has been titled 'Dada'. Sharing the update on Instagram, Rao confirmed that filming is underway. "And it begins...The one and only #DADA.. @souravganguly @motwayne #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @luv_films", he wrote, signalling the start of production for the project.

The biopic is produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Earlier, Ganguly opened up about his biopic and shared that Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will portray him in the film. While speaking to the media, he said, "From what I've heard, Rajkummar Rao will play the role (the titular role)...but there are issues of dates...so it will take more than a year to hit the screens."

A Look at Ganguly's Illustrious Career

The former skipper played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India. The left-handed batsman scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career.

He had led India to 21 Test wins and the final of the 2003 World Cup. The southpaw also served in BCCI's technical committee and was also a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee along with Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

Ganguly called time on his international career in 2008.

From Captain to Administrator

The Prince of Kolkata later went on to become the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and later served as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in October last year.

Rajkummar Rao's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Rao has a couple of projects lined up. The actor will next be seen in 'Nikam', a film based on the life of noted public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. He will also be seen in 'Raftaar' which also stars Keerthy Suresh. Described as a "powerful edge-of-the-seat drama", it is set to arrive in theatres on July 24, 2026. (ANI)

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