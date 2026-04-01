19 Afghan Migrants Dead After Boat Capsizes Off Turkey

According to Turkish authorities, the vessel was trying to move away from the coast guard after ignoring repeated warnings to stop. Officials said the boat was traveling at high speed in rough waters when it began taking on water before eventually overturning, throwing dozens of passengers into the sea.

Rescue teams, supported by a helicopter dispatched from the city of Izmir, launched an emergency search-and-rescue operation shortly after the boat sank. Authorities said 21 migrants were pulled alive from the water, while 18 bodies were initially recovered from the sea near the site of the sinking.

Officials later confirmed that one of the injured survivors died after being transferred to hospital, bringing the total death toll to 19. Turkish authorities also said at least one person remained unaccounted for, raising fears that the number of casualties could still increase if more victims are found.

Local officials in Mugla province said all of the migrants on board were Afghan nationals, underlining the continued desperation of Afghans seeking escape through irregular and often life-threatening migration routes. The victims included a baby, making the tragedy even more devastating for families already fleeing conflict, insecurity, and economic hardship.

Bodrum, one of Turkey's best-known coastal destinations, lies only around 20 kilometers from the Greek island of Kos, making it a frequent departure point for migrants and asylum seekers trying to reach the European Union. Despite the short distance, the crossing is often extremely dangerous due to overcrowded and unseaworthy boats, poor weather, and the constant threat of interception.

Greece remains one of the main entry points into the European Union for people fleeing war, repression, and poverty in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Over the years, the Aegean Sea has witnessed repeated migrant shipwrecks, with many families risking everything on fragile boats in hopes of finding safety and a more stable future in Europe.

This latest disaster once again highlights the deadly consequences of unsafe migration routes and the desperation driving many Afghan families to undertake perilous journeys across sea borders. Human rights advocates have long warned that without safer and legal migration pathways, such tragedies are likely to continue claiming innocent lives.

The deaths of 19 Afghan migrants near Bodrum serve as a painful reminder of the human cost of displacement and closed borders. As search efforts continue and grieving families await answers, the tragedy adds to growing calls for stronger international protection for refugees and more urgent action to prevent further loss of life at sea.