Donna Voss Celebrates Connection Through Storytelling At The LA Times Festival Of Books

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books returns to the University of Southern California campus on April 18–19, 2026, continuing its legacy as one of the nation's most vibrant literary gatherings. Guided by this year's theme,“Many stories. One weekend.”, the festival celebrates diversity in literature and highlights voices that unite readers through imagination and shared human experience.

As an official exhibitor at the 2026 festival, MainSpring Books joins this celebration of storytelling by presenting its featured authors at Booth #967. Among them is Donna Voss, a MainSpring Books VIP author and the talent behind Gone Surfing!: Ice Queen's Cave, who will appear for a special book signing and a professionally recorded author interview, offering readers an opportunity to engage more deeply with her creative journey and literary vision.

In Gone Surfing!: Ice Queen's Cave, Donna invites readers on a creative journey spanning distant landscapes and intimate human moments-from world travelers and pilots to farm children and returning veterans. Through imaginative storytelling and poetic reflection, the book reveals how lives separated by geography and circumstance remain deeply connected through shared experiences.

Drawing inspiration from nature, dreams, and the space between waking and imagination, Voss crafts narratives that encourage readers to engage personally with each story. Her work blends warmth, creativity, and emotional openness, offering both adult and younger audiences an uplifting literary experience rooted in empathy and artistic expression.

Festival attendees are invited to visit Booth #967 to meet Donna Voss, receive a signed copy of Gone Surfing!: Ice Queen's Cave, and experience storytelling that celebrates creativity, reflection, and global connection.

Founded in 1996, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books has grown into one of the largest literary events in the United States, welcoming more than 150,000 visitors annually. Hosted at the University of Southern California since 2010, the festival features author panels, storytelling events, children's programming, live performances, and the Los Angeles Times Book Prize ceremony, remaining free and accessible in its ongoing commitment to celebrating diverse literary voices. As one of the festival's exhibitors, MainSpring Books supports this vibrant literary gathering by presenting its VIP authors through curated book signings and recorded interviews that foster meaningful connections between writers and readers.