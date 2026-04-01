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Altius, Lake Victoria, Savaria At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Altius Minerals Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $50.00. In March, Altius declared CAD 0.10 dividend.
Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 35 cents. Wednesday, Lake Victoria Gold announced that it has agreed to terms for a gold loan facility of up to 6,000 ounces of gold (approximately US$25 million) with Monetary Metals & Co., alongside a fully committed $3.0-million non-brokered convertible debenture financing
Savaria Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $27.09. In mid-March, Savaria declared a dividend of 4.67 cents ($0.0467) per common share, in accordance with its monthly dividend policy, payable on April 10, 2026, to shareholders of record of the Corporation at the close of business on March 31, 2026. This is an eligible dividend within the meaning of the Income Tax Act.
Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 87 cents. In late March, Source Rock announced the sale of certain Crown mineral leases for cash proceeds and a gross overriding royalty. Royalty Production - 230 boe/d (92% oil & NGLs), a decrease of 8% compared to 2024. Royalty Revenue - $6.03 million, a decrease of 22% compared to 2024.
Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 35 cents. Wednesday, Lake Victoria Gold announced that it has agreed to terms for a gold loan facility of up to 6,000 ounces of gold (approximately US$25 million) with Monetary Metals & Co., alongside a fully committed $3.0-million non-brokered convertible debenture financing
Savaria Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $27.09. In mid-March, Savaria declared a dividend of 4.67 cents ($0.0467) per common share, in accordance with its monthly dividend policy, payable on April 10, 2026, to shareholders of record of the Corporation at the close of business on March 31, 2026. This is an eligible dividend within the meaning of the Income Tax Act.
Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 87 cents. In late March, Source Rock announced the sale of certain Crown mineral leases for cash proceeds and a gross overriding royalty. Royalty Production - 230 boe/d (92% oil & NGLs), a decrease of 8% compared to 2024. Royalty Revenue - $6.03 million, a decrease of 22% compared to 2024.
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