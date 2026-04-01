EV Boom Drives Station Wagon Comeback In China's Auto Market

Station wagons are experiencing a resurgence in China. For years, they were largely pushed out of the market by crossovers, which offered a higher driving position-convenient for navigating busy city streets, and greater ground clearance, providing more versatility for owners. However, this trend is beginning to shift, AzerNEWS reports.

The change has been driven by the rise of new energy vehicles, including hybrids and electric cars. Buyers of these vehicles are showing renewed interest in station wagons due to their lower aerodynamic drag, which improves energy efficiency.

This design advantage allows station wagons to achieve better energy consumption and, in turn, a longer driving range. In response, many automakers have quickly introduced their own versions of these“sheds,” as station wagons are sometimes affectionately called in the automotive community.

Popular models now include the Zeekr 001, Zeekr 7 GT, Nio ET5 Touring, Stelato S9T, and Avatr 06T. Soon, the Lynk & Co 7 GT will join this growing lineup of five-door vehicles.

Interestingly, some industry experts predict that the combination of electric powertrains and station wagon aerodynamics could make these cars particularly popular among tech-savvy families and long-distance commuters, blending efficiency, style, and practicality in one package.