Russian Drones Attack Civilian Vehicles In Kherson, Leaving One Dead, Five Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram.

A 63-year-old woman, initially thought to be dead, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"The 63-year-old woman was found without signs of life and transported to the hospital. She is in extremely critical condition. The victim was diagnosed with blast injuries and multiple wounds to the head, face, torso, and limbs," the report said.

Prokudin added that medical staff are doing everything possible to save her.

Drone crash in Poltava region: Injury toll rises to six, including three children

Earlier, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Telegram that two people had died as a result of the explosive device being dropped.

"On April 1, 2026, at approximately 11:20, Russian military forces dropped an explosive device from a UAV onto a vehicle in Kherson. Two female passengers were killed, and the driver was injured and taken to the hospital," the statement said.

The prosecutor's office has opened a pre-trial investigation for a war crime resulting in deaths (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Later, it became known that Russian forces again attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in the Dnipro district of Kherson, injuring three people.

The strike occurred around 16:40.

Two men, aged 40 and 46, and a 65-year-old woman were injured, preliminarily with blast-related injuries. The victims went to the hospital on their own, and medical staff are currently examining and treating them.

Additionally, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that two residents of Bilozerka, who were hit by Russian shelling on March 31, sought medical care. A 60-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were hospitalized with blast injuries and concussions.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on March 31 in the Kherson region, one person was killed and five were injured due to Russian aggression.