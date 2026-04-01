Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku, Turkmenbashi Ports Expand Cooperation To Boost Regional Transportation

Baku, Turkmenbashi Ports Expand Cooperation To Boost Regional Transportation


2026-04-01 03:11:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC, part of AZCON Holding, and Nokerguly Atagulyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, discussed ways to strengthen regional shipping and multimodal transport cooperation at the Baku International Sea Trade Port, Trend reports via the ADY.

The Turkmen delegation was briefed on developments at Baku Port, including improvements following integration with ADY and the port's role in multimodal transport along the Middle Corridor. Last year, the port handled a record volume of over 100,000 TEU containers, enabled by significant investments in Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure.

Bilateral discussions also focused on deepening the seabed at Turkmenbashi International Sea Port, improving infrastructure, and increasing cargo flows through the port.

The sides highlighted the importance of coordinated operations and digital data exchange between their railways and international seaports. They also emphasized expanding cooperation on multimodal transport along the Middle Corridor and the Eurasian Transport Route to boost east-west cargo flows.

MENAFN01042026000187011040ID1110931836



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search