Baku, Turkmenbashi Ports Expand Cooperation To Boost Regional Transportation
The Turkmen delegation was briefed on developments at Baku Port, including improvements following integration with ADY and the port's role in multimodal transport along the Middle Corridor. Last year, the port handled a record volume of over 100,000 TEU containers, enabled by significant investments in Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure.
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