Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Arrives In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

The Uzbekistani PM was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, along with other officials.

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