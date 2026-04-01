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Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Arrives In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Abdulla Aripov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, embarked on a visit to Azerbaijan on April 1, Trend reports.
The Uzbekistani PM was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, along with other officials.
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