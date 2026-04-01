Property Tax Discounts, Municipal Fee Exemptions Extended To Ease Economic Burden

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 1 (Petra) -- Authorities have decided to extend the implementation of discounts and exemptions on building and land tax (roofed property tax), revenues, compensations, waste fees, rents and their returns for those who settle their dues before the end of June, covering amounts owed to municipalities and the Greater Amman Municipality.The extension aims to ease financial burdens on citizens and businesses and encourage them to settle outstanding obligations.The decision includes a 20 percent discount on building and land tax, education tax, and wastewater contribution fees for previous years and for 2025, provided payments are made before the end of June.It also grants a full 100 percent exemption from penalties related to building and land tax and education tax for all previous years, including 2025 penalties, on the condition that the original taxes and fees are fully paid within the specified deadline.Additionally, taxpayers will receive a 25 percent discount on assessment fees, revenues, and compensations if payments are completed by June 30, 2026.The decision also offers a 25 percent discount on the value owed by applicants seeking to purchase waste materials or land, provided payment is made before the end of business on June 30.Furthermore, tenants of properties and buildings owned by municipalities and the Greater Amman Municipality will be granted a 25 percent exemption on due rents up to December 31, 2025, provided the remaining amounts are fully paid before the end of June.