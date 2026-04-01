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What Are The Advantages Of Fanless Industrial Pcs?


2026-04-01 03:05:17
(MENAFN- GetNews) Actually, the idea behind fanless industrial PCs is pretty simple - fewer moving parts, fewer problems.

More stable - In normal PCs, the fan is usually one of the first things to fail. After running for a while, it can slow down, get stuck, or just stop working. Once that happens, heat builds up and the system becomes unstable.

With a fanless design, you basically remove that risk. That's why it's often used in projects that need to run 24/7 without interruption.

Better for dusty environments - Most industrial sites have dust, oil, or other particles in the air. If there's a fan, it keeps pulling all of that inside the machine. Over time, it builds up and causes problems.

Fanless PCs are usually sealed, so dust doesn't get in easily. After a few months or a year, the difference is quite obvious.

  • No noise - No fan means no noise. In factories this might not matter much, but in places like control rooms, hospitals, or offices, it's definitely a plus.
  • Handles tough environments better - Fanless systems rely on the metal case to dissipate heat instead of airflow. As long as the design is solid, they usually perform more consistently in high/low temperatures or places with big temperature changes.
  • Less maintenance - No fan also means one less thing to clean or replace. For many projects, especially those installed on-site and not easy to access, this saves a lot of time and effort.
    • Parameter KTB-7700 KTB-7700F-P KTB-7700F-2P(PE)
    Processor Intel 6th/7th/8th/9th Gen LGA1151 Core i3/i5/i7 Same as KTB-7700 Same as KTB-7700
    Chipset Intel Q170/H110 Same as KTB-7700 Same as KTB-7700
    Memory 2*DDR4 SO-DIMM, up to 64GB Same as KTB-7700 Same as KTB-7700
    Storage 1mSATA + 22.5" drive bays (RAID 0/1) Same as KTB-7700 Same as KTB-7700
    Display VGA+HDMI (synchronous/asynchronous dual-display) Same as KTB-7700 Same as KTB-7700
    LAN Optional 3–5* Intel 10/100/1000Mb LAN 5* Intel 10/100/1000Mb LAN Same as KTB-7700F-P
    COM Optional 2–12* COM (RS232/422/485) Optional 4–12* COM (RS232/422/485) Same as KTB-7700F-P
    Expansion Slot / 1PCIe X16 + 1PCI 2PCIe X16 + 2PCI + 1PCIe + 1PCI
    Operating Temp -20°C~+60°C (Industrial SSD) Same as KTB-7700 Same as KTB-7700
    Power Supply DC 9–36V wide voltage, reverse polarity protection Same as KTB-7700 Same as KTB-7700
    Weight 4.5KG 4.6KG 4.8KG
    Dimensions (W×D×H) 214×230×84mm 214×230×121mm 214×230×143mm

    Why Choose KTB-7700 Series?

    The KTB-7700 is a pretty typical fanless industrial PC. Nothing fancy, but practical and reliable.

    Basic specs are like:

    • Supports Intel 6th to 9th Gen i3/i5/i7
    • Up to 64GB RAM
    • mSATA + 2.5" storage (RAID supported)
    • LAN, COM, USB can be configured as needed
    • Some models support PCIe/PCI expansion
    • Works with Windows and Linux
    • Wide voltage input (9–36V)
    • Operating temperature: -20°C to 60°C


    To be honest, it's the kind of machine you use when you just want something stable that works, without worrying too much later.

    MENAFN01042026003238003268ID1110931757



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