What Are The Advantages Of Fanless Industrial Pcs?
|Parameter
|KTB-7700
|KTB-7700F-P
|KTB-7700F-2P(PE)
|Processor
|Intel 6th/7th/8th/9th Gen LGA1151 Core i3/i5/i7
|Same as KTB-7700
|Same as KTB-7700
|Chipset
|Intel Q170/H110
|Same as KTB-7700
|Same as KTB-7700
|Memory
|2*DDR4 SO-DIMM, up to 64GB
|Same as KTB-7700
|Same as KTB-7700
|Storage
|1mSATA + 22.5" drive bays (RAID 0/1)
|Same as KTB-7700
|Same as KTB-7700
|Display
|VGA+HDMI (synchronous/asynchronous dual-display)
|Same as KTB-7700
|Same as KTB-7700
|LAN
|Optional 3–5* Intel 10/100/1000Mb LAN
|5* Intel 10/100/1000Mb LAN
|Same as KTB-7700F-P
|COM
|Optional 2–12* COM (RS232/422/485)
|Optional 4–12* COM (RS232/422/485)
|Same as KTB-7700F-P
|Expansion Slot
|/
|1PCIe X16 + 1PCI
|2PCIe X16 + 2PCI + 1PCIe + 1PCI
|Operating Temp
|-20°C~+60°C (Industrial SSD)
|Same as KTB-7700
|Same as KTB-7700
|Power Supply
|DC 9–36V wide voltage, reverse polarity protection
|Same as KTB-7700
|Same as KTB-7700
|Weight
|4.5KG
|4.6KG
|4.8KG
|Dimensions (W×D×H)
|214×230×84mm
|214×230×121mm
|214×230×143mm
Why Choose KTB-7700 Series?
The KTB-7700 is a pretty typical fanless industrial PC. Nothing fancy, but practical and reliable.
Basic specs are like:
-
Supports Intel 6th to 9th Gen i3/i5/i7
Up to 64GB RAM
mSATA + 2.5" storage (RAID supported)
LAN, COM, USB can be configured as needed
Some models support PCIe/PCI expansion
Works with Windows and Linux
Wide voltage input (9–36V)
Operating temperature: -20°C to 60°C
To be honest, it's the kind of machine you use when you just want something stable that works, without worrying too much later.
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