What Are The Advantages Of Fanless Industrial Pcs?

More stable - In normal PCs, the fan is usually one of the first things to fail. After running for a while, it can slow down, get stuck, or just stop working. Once that happens, heat builds up and the system becomes unstable.

With a fanless design, you basically remove that risk. That's why it's often used in projects that need to run 24/7 without interruption.

Better for dusty environments - Most industrial sites have dust, oil, or other particles in the air. If there's a fan, it keeps pulling all of that inside the machine. Over time, it builds up and causes problems.

Fanless PCs are usually sealed, so dust doesn't get in easily. After a few months or a year, the difference is quite obvious.